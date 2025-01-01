DocumentaçãoSeções
SessionAW

Obtém a média ponderada do preço da sessão atual

double  SessionAW() const

Valor de retorno

A média ponderada do preço da sessão atual.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.