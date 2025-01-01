DokümantasyonBölümler
Mevcut seansın ağırlıklı ortalama fiyatını alır.

double  SessionAW() const

Dönüş değeri

Mevcut seansın ağırlıklı ortalama fiyatı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.