Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSessionAW 

SessionAW

Obtiene el precio medio ponderado de la sesión actual.

double  SessionAW() const

Valor devuelto

Precio medio ponderado de la sesión actual.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.