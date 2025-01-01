DokumentationKategorien
SessionAW

Erhält den gewichteten Durchschnittspreis der aktuellen Sitzung.

double  SessionAW() const

Rückgabewert

Der Wert des gewichteten Durchschnittspreises der aktuellen Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.