MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionAW 

SessionAW

現在のセッションの加重平均価格を取得します。

double  SessionAW() const

戻り値

現在のセッションの加重平均価格

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。