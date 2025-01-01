DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il prezzo medio ponderato della sessione corrente.

double  SessionAW() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo medio ponderato(average weighted price) della sessione corrente.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.