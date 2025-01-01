DocumentazioneSezioni
RefreshRates

Aggiorna i dati delle quotazioni del simbolo.

bool  RefreshRates()

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – impossibile aggiornare le quotazioni.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.