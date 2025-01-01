DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoRefreshRates 

RefreshRates

Actualiza las cotizaciones del símbolo.

bool  RefreshRates()

Valor devuelto

true — en caso de éxito, false — si las cotizaciones no se pueden refrescar.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.