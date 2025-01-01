DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoRefreshRates 

RefreshRates

Atualiza os dados das cotações dos símbolos.

bool  RefreshRates()

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro - em caso de sucesso, falso - se não for possível atualizar cotações.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.