RefreshRates

Sembolün kotasyon verilerini yeniler.

bool  RefreshRates()

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', kotasyon verilerini yenilenemezse 'false'.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.