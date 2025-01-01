문서화섹션
RefreshRates

기호 대기열 데이터 새로 고치기.

bool  RefreshRates()

값 반환

성공하면 true, 대기열을 새로 고치지 못하면 false.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.