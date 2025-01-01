DokumentationKategorien
RefreshRates

Aktualisiert Symbolpreise.

bool  RefreshRates()

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, und false wenn die Preise nicht aktualisiert werden konnten.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.