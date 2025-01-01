DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathGammaLog 

MathGammaLog

Calcule le logarithme de la fonction gamma pour l'argument réel x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // argument de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

x

[in]  L'argument réel de la fonction. 

Valeur de Retour

Logarithme de la fonction.