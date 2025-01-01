DokumentationKategorien
MathGammaLog

Berechnet den Wert des Logarithmus der Gammafunktion für das reelle Argument x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // Argument der Funktion
   )

Parameter

x

[in]  Reelles Argument der Funktion. 

Rückgabewert

Wert des Logarithmus der Funktion