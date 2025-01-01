DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathGammaLog 

MathGammaLog

Calcola il logaritmo della funzione gamma per l'argomento reale x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // argomento della funzione
  );

Parametri

x

[in] L'argomento real della funzione. 

Valore di ritorno

Logaritmo della funzione.