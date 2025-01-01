DocumentaçãoSeções
MathGammaLog

Calcula o valor da função gama para o argumento real x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // argumento da função
   )

Parâmetros

x

[in]  Argumento real da função. 

Valor de retorno

O valor do logaritmo da função.