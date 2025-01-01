ドキュメントセクション
MathGammaLog 

MathGammaLog

実数引数xのガンマ関数の対数を計算します。

double  MathGammaLog(
  const double  x     // 関数の引数
  )

パラメータ

x

[in]  関数の実数引数 

戻り値

関数の対数