Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4

Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss!

Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis.

The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade exit for you.

Our price action-based risk management tool goes beyond placing the initial stop at the last top/bottom. It tracks the market trend and as new tops and bottoms are formed in favor of the trend, it automatically adjusts the stop, ensuring that you capture the maximum profit possible.

With this reliable approach, you eliminate the uncertainty of determining the right time to exit and make the most of the profit opportunities the market offers.

Take inspiration from trading greats like Jesse Livermore, Richard Dennis, Paul Tudor Jones, and Larry Williams, who use tops and bottoms to position their stops in trades. Now you can also access this powerful strategy with our tool.

Try our Price Action Tool for MetaTrader now and free yourself from the worry of knowing when to exit. Focus on trade entries and let us take care of the trailing stop, adjusting it as the market creates new tops and bottoms in favor of the trend. Elevate your trading to a new level with safety and efficiency!

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Download now for free this tool in your strategy tester and see for yourself how it can help you position your stops