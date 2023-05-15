Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4

Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss!

Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis.

The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade exit for you.

Our price action-based risk management tool goes beyond placing the initial stop at the last top/bottom. It tracks the market trend and as new tops and bottoms are formed in favor of the trend, it automatically adjusts the stop, ensuring that you capture the maximum profit possible.

With this reliable approach, you eliminate the uncertainty of determining the right time to exit and make the most of the profit opportunities the market offers.

Take inspiration from trading greats like Jesse Livermore, Richard Dennis, Paul Tudor Jones, and Larry Williams, who use tops and bottoms to position their stops in trades. Now you can also access this powerful strategy with our tool.

Try our Price Action Tool for MetaTrader now and free yourself from the worry of knowing when to exit. Focus on trade entries and let us take care of the trailing stop, adjusting it as the market creates new tops and bottoms in favor of the trend. Elevate your trading to a new level with safety and efficiency!

Learn More

Download now for free this tool in your strategy tester and see for yourself how it can help you position your stops

  • Don't get left behind, join us right now! Get exclusive access to our new releases by adding Francisco Gomes da Silva. Don't miss the opportunity to stay ahead in risk management and get the best solutions for your trading.

  • Immediately acquire all our Indicators for MetaTrade and have precise and effective market analysis in seconds. Take advantage of this opportunity to optimize your operations and make informed decisions based on reliable price action information. Don't miss this chance to take your trading to the next level!

  • Also, download this powerful tool for your MetaTrader 5 through the link: Auto Trailing Stop on last top or bottom for MT5. Simplify risk management and leave your worries behind. Try it out now!

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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Utilities
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This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
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Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space How to use Hide Scale Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function. If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. The reason behind creating this tool We developed
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Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
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TrendPlator
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TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
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Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Trailing on Last Top Bottom
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
Trend Plator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy. Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collect
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Ricky Esteban
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Ricky Esteban 2023.08.02 12:22 
 

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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.08.02 16:17
Thank you so much for taking the time to provide me with your review. I truly appreciate it!
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