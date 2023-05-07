Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space

Instructions

Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale.

You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard.

To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options.

To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again.

Why We Created This Tool

We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to have more screen space.

The idea is to provide a more comfortable and productive work environment for all traders who face screen space limitations.

This tool is especially useful for traders who use price action, as they usually only need to observe candle formation and price movement.

With our tool, it's just a matter of pressing a key to hide the scales and pressing it again to show them.

Allowing the trader to focus on what's most important - market analysis.

Customizing Keys

To customize the keys, simply click the corresponding button and type a new key on your keyboard.

Make sure to choose a key that isn't being used for other functions on your platform.

Learn more about us:

Improve your market analysis right now!

With our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 5, you will have a competitive advantage in the financial market. Combining the two most important pieces of information in the market - price and volume - our indicator calculates and displays possible reversal points, allowing you to make more informed decisions.

What makes our indicator unique is the fact that it uses anchored VWAP, the same VWAP that large financial institutions use to identify where to place their hidden orders. With our indicator, you will have access to this valuable information, which can significantly improve your trading results.

Whether you trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, or forex - our VWAP indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader. Download now and try it for yourself!

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