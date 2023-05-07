Hide Scale

5

Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space

Instructions

  • Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale.
  • You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard.
  • To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options.
  • To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again.

Why We Created This Tool

We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to have more screen space.

The idea is to provide a more comfortable and productive work environment for all traders who face screen space limitations.

This tool is especially useful for traders who use price action, as they usually only need to observe candle formation and price movement.

With our tool, it's just a matter of pressing a key to hide the scales and pressing it again to show them.

Allowing the trader to focus on what's most important - market analysis.

Customizing Keys

To customize the keys, simply click the corresponding button and type a new key on your keyboard.

Make sure to choose a key that isn't being used for other functions on your platform.

Learn more about us:

Improve your market analysis right now!

With our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 5, you will have a competitive advantage in the financial market. Combining the two most important pieces of information in the market - price and volume - our indicator calculates and displays possible reversal points, allowing you to make more informed decisions.

What makes our indicator unique is the fact that it uses anchored VWAP, the same VWAP that large financial institutions use to identify where to place their hidden orders. With our indicator, you will have access to this valuable information, which can significantly improve your trading results.

Whether you trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, or forex - our VWAP indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader. Download now and try it for yourself!

Stay up to date with our news

Sign up now to receive our exclusive releases. Add Francisco Gomes da Silva as a friend to have exclusive access to our new releases.

Don't waste any more time!

Download all our Indicators for Metatrader now and have access to accurate and efficient market analysis in seconds.

Download this tool for your MT4 as well

If you are looking for a tool like this on Metatrader 4, you can download Hide Scale at this link: Hide Chart Scales in MetaTrader 4.

Reviews 2
danmar
2479
danmar 2025.10.26 12:51 
 

Brilliant and so simple, could be a pay indicator and you make it Free well Done

it is easy to use and i have many small charts where i do not need price and even times

Very good idea easy to use

thank you a lot

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This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
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TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy. Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collect
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danmar
2479
danmar 2025.10.26 12:51 
 

Brilliant and so simple, could be a pay indicator and you make it Free well Done

it is easy to use and i have many small charts where i do not need price and even times

Very good idea easy to use

thank you a lot

maxkill2
205
maxkill2 2023.10.03 03:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.03 12:13
Thank you very much for your review Max sKill, you can hide the box too, I think when it is not more useful so you always can hide it by pressing a key
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