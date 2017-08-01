Alerts Pro

This indicator is a simple and handy tool, the main tasks of which are:

  • Remind the trader of the approaching closing of the current bar.
  • Visually display the remaining time on the chart before the end of the current bars of the charts with periods M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1.
  • Notify the trader of the breakdown of High and/or Low bar set in the indicator settings.
  • Notify the trader of the breakdown of the specified trend lines.
  • In addition, notify the trader about the server connection loss.

 Settings:

  1. Alert in Work Time ="00:00-23:59" - allowed time interval for signaling (without restrictions).
  2. Alert in N Seconds Before New Bar = 120 - notify 120 seconds before the current bar is closed.
  3. N Alerts On Each Signal = 5 - pop up alert message appears 5 times for each new signal.
  4. Alert break Bar [i] high = 1 - notify when High of the previus Bar (in1) is broken down by the current bar (in0). 
  5. Alert break Bar [i] low = 1 - notify when Low of the previus Bar (in1) is broken down by the current bar (in0). 
  6. Trend Line1 Name Alert  = AlertLine1 - unique name of the trade line 1, the breakdown of which is monitored by the indicator. 
  7. Trend Line2 Name Alert =  AlertLine2 - unique name of the trade line 2, the breakdown of which is monitored by the indicator. 
  8. Display Time Text Labels = true - display the remaining time on the chart before the end of the current bars of the charts with periods M1, M5, M15, M30 and H1.
  9. Alert if Disconnected = true - enable alert if there is no connection to the server.
  10. Time Text Labels Color - set the preferable text color activated by Display Time Text Labels.
  11. Display Comment - display comments in the upper left corner of the chart.

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Dmitry Zhezhera
Indicators
The indicator draws candles of the selected high timeframe on the current chart. It supports both standard timeframes and custom ones set in minutes. Built-in support for displaying the size of the candle, its body, as well as the upper and lower shadows. Alerts when High / Low breaks the previous candlestick of the selected timeframe. Customized types of elements for the simultaneous operation of several indicators on the same chart.
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