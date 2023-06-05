Porsaj News and Economic Calendar


Note:

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An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announcements and plan their trading strategies accordingly.

Here are some key points about the economic calendar in forex:

  1. Event Listings: The economic calendar displays a schedule of important economic events such as central bank meetings, interest rate decisions, GDP releases, employment reports, inflation data, retail sales figures, and more. These events are typically categorized by country, date, and level of importance.

  2. Impact Assessment: Each event listed on the economic calendar is accompanied by an impact assessment or volatility indicator. This indicates the potential influence of the event on the market. High-impact events tend to have a greater effect on market volatility and can lead to significant price movements.

  3. Market Expectations: The economic calendar often includes market consensus or expectations for the upcoming economic data or events. These expectations are based on forecasts made by economists, analysts, and financial institutions. Traders use this information to compare actual results with market expectations and gauge market sentiment.

  4. Historical Data: Economic calendars may provide historical data, allowing traders to review past releases and their impact on the market. This historical perspective can help traders assess the significance of upcoming events and anticipate potential market reactions.

  5. Currency Relevance: The economic calendar allows traders to filter events by currency or country, enabling them to focus on specific currency pairs that may be influenced by those events. It helps traders identify key events that are most likely to impact the currencies they are trading.

  6. Real-Time Updates: Many economic calendars offer real-time updates, ensuring that traders have the latest information at their disposal. This is particularly important for time-sensitive releases, as traders can react quickly to market-moving events.

  7. Trading Strategy Planning: By referring to the economic calendar, traders can plan their trading strategies in advance. They can avoid trading during high-impact events if they prefer to stay out of volatile market conditions or, conversely, actively seek trading opportunities during such events by anticipating market reactions.

It's important to note that while the economic calendar provides valuable information, it is just one tool among many that traders use to make informed decisions. Traders should consider other factors, such as technical analysis, market sentiment, and risk management, in conjunction with the economic calendar to formulate a comprehensive trading strategy.


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
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hilda hamzah 2023.12.13 07:47 
 

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