Hide Scale MT4

Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space

How to use Hide Scale

Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale.

You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function.

If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options.

To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again.

The reason behind creating this tool

We developed the Hide Scale tool to assist traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator in maximizing the available space on their trading screens.

Our goal is to create a more productive and comfortable work environment for traders who need to deal with limited screen space.

This tool is particularly advantageous for traders who apply price action techniques, as they generally only need to monitor candle formation and price fluctuations.

With Hide Scale, you have control of your scales at your fingertips. With just one key, you can hide the time and price scales, and when you need them again, simply press the same key. Simple and efficient!

This way, traders will be able to focus on what is crucial - evaluating the market.

Custom Key Configuration

If you want to customize the keys, you can do so by clicking on the corresponding button and typing a new key on the keyboard, making the use of Hide Scale even more adaptable to your preferences.

It's important to select a key that is not being used by other functions on your platform to avoid shortcut conflicts.

Learn more about us:

Elevate your market analysis capability immediately!

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