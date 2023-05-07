Hide Scale MT4

5

Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space

How to use Hide Scale

  • Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale.
  • You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function.
  • If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options.
  • To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again.

The reason behind creating this tool

We developed the Hide Scale tool to assist traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator in maximizing the available space on their trading screens.

Our goal is to create a more productive and comfortable work environment for traders who need to deal with limited screen space.

This tool is particularly advantageous for traders who apply price action techniques, as they generally only need to monitor candle formation and price fluctuations.

With Hide Scale, you have control of your scales at your fingertips. With just one key, you can hide the time and price scales, and when you need them again, simply press the same key. Simple and efficient!

This way, traders will be able to focus on what is crucial - evaluating the market.

Custom Key Configuration

If you want to customize the keys, you can do so by clicking on the corresponding button and typing a new key on the keyboard, making the use of Hide Scale even more adaptable to your preferences.

It's important to select a key that is not being used by other functions on your platform to avoid shortcut conflicts.

Learn more about us:

Elevate your market analysis capability immediately!

Get a competitive edge in the financial market with our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4. By combining price and volume data, our indicator calculates potential reversal points and provides valuable information to help you make more informed decisions.

Our indicator stands out by using anchored VWAP, the same used by large financial institutions to locate where to hide their orders. With this valuable information, you can significantly improve your trading results, something unique we offer.

Regardless of the financial market you operate in - stocks, cryptocurrencies, or forex - our VWAP indicator is a fundamental tool for every committed trader. Download it now and try it out for yourself!

Don't fall behind, join us now!

Sign up now for early access to our exclusive releases. Add Francisco Gomes da Silva as a contact to have exclusive access to our new releases.

Don't wait!

Immediately acquire our Metatrader Indicators and have accurate and effective market analysis in seconds.

Get the Hide Scales also for your MetaTrader 5

If you are looking for a similar tool for MetaTrader 5, you can download it through the following link: Hide scales in MetaTrader 5.

Reviews 6
mge0rge
226
mge0rge 2024.08.21 21:36 
 

works great!

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.05.15 16:47 
 

Excelente utilidad. Cumple con lo anunciado. Felicitaciones y gracias por su trabajo.

abedrahmani
78
abedrahmani 2024.03.22 11:49 
 

Thanks for the tool

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Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we've incorporated notifications that inform you when the price hits or crosses the VWAP line. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to modify the VWAP calculation, and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Anchored VWAP indicator for MT4 . Parameters:
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RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
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Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4 , do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator. With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In additi
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Supports and Resistances, was created to help you identify tops and bottoms automatically on several different timeframes and thus plot these tops and bottoms on the current chart. Let's go to the explanation of the creation of resistances There is a rule field, which you can define what is a top and bottom the top rule is set by default like this: H[ 0 ]<=H[ 1 ] and H[ 1 ]=>H[ 2 ] Where: Element Description H  means   High [0]  means   current   candle [1]  means   previous   candle <=  mean
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Indicators
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space Instructions Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard. To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. Why We Created This Tool We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
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This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
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Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
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Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
TrendPlator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
Rule Plotter Expert MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Trailing on Last Top Bottom
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
Trend Plator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy. Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collect
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danmar
2479
danmar 2025.01.13 02:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.01.13 19:08
Thanks for take a time to give me your review
mge0rge
226
mge0rge 2024.08.21 21:36 
 

works great!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.08.22 18:20
Thanks for take a time to give me a review MegeOrger :)
Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.05.15 16:47 
 

Excelente utilidad. Cumple con lo anunciado. Felicitaciones y gracias por su trabajo.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.15 17:06
Muchas gracias por tu reseña Hector, Buenos estudios y buenos trades.
abedrahmani
78
abedrahmani 2024.03.22 11:49 
 

Thanks for the tool

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.03.23 20:42
Thank you for your review ^^
RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2023.05.16 04:40 
 

Very useful

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.05.16 06:13
Hello Rutto, I truly appreciate the time you took to provide a review for this tool. Thank you so much!
teodosy87
293
teodosy87 2023.05.12 20:56 
 

works great! There is something annoying why does the menu always comes when you change the timeframe ?

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.05.13 04:37
Thank you for your feedback! Regarding the menu appearing when changing the timeframe, it is because when the timeframe changes, the programs inserted on the chart are reinitialized, which causes Hide Scale's menu to be recreated. However, I want to assure you that this issue will be addressed in version 1.2 of the indicator. Your interest and feedback are greatly appreciated, and I hope the program can be useful to you.
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