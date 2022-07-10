Bar Counter MT4
- Indicators
-
Francisco Gomes Da SilvaWelcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 14 August 2023
candlestick counter indicator
this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe
a free bar counter for you to download on mt4
the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart
with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count
free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically
bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle
If you are interested in this indicator, leave a comment so I can keep improving it
"It's really great—very complete and accurate, with no issues at all. Thank you for sharing this with us, and well done! A tip for those who, like me, had trouble downloading it: First, log in to your MQL account in MetaTrader. Then, go to the Terminal section, open the Market tab, and search for the name of this indicator."