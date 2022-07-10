Bar Counter MT4

candlestick counter indicator

this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe

a free bar counter for you to download on mt4

the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart

with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count

free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically

bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle

If you are interested in this indicator, leave a comment so I can keep improving it