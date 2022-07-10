Bar Counter MT4

5

candlestick counter indicator

this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe

a free bar counter for you to download on mt4

the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart

with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count

free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically

bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle

bar counter for MT5

If you are interested in this indicator, leave a comment so I can keep improving it

Reviews 7
Darush Darvish
20
Darush Darvish 2024.11.06 18:21 
 

"It's really great—very complete and accurate, with no issues at all. Thank you for sharing this with us, and well done! A tip for those who, like me, had trouble downloading it: First, log in to your MQL account in MetaTrader. Then, go to the Terminal section, open the Market tab, and search for the name of this indicator."

Luiz Turrubia
25
Luiz Turrubia 2023.12.21 14:16 
 

Excelente indicador, cumpre o que promete , parabéns !!!!!

Excellent indicator, delivers what it promises, congratulations!!!!!

Mon_P0l131
83
Mon_P0l131 2023.05.17 13:26 
 

Very useful for identifying candles on the charts based on their number (ie, 3rd or 5th candle). And the creator is helpful in answering my questions. 💯

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Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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Darush Darvish
20
Darush Darvish 2024.11.06 18:21 
 

"It's really great—very complete and accurate, with no issues at all. Thank you for sharing this with us, and well done! A tip for those who, like me, had trouble downloading it: First, log in to your MQL account in MetaTrader. Then, go to the Terminal section, open the Market tab, and search for the name of this indicator."

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.06 20:18
Thank you very munch for your review and helping people to solve the trouble Downloading it :)
abedrahmani
78
abedrahmani 2024.03.28 11:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.03.28 14:04
helllo sir abedrahmani, thank you ver munch for your review and ratting
Luiz Turrubia
25
Luiz Turrubia 2023.12.21 14:16 
 

Excelente indicador, cumpre o que promete , parabéns !!!!!

Excellent indicator, delivers what it promises, congratulations!!!!!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.12.21 17:08
olá Luiz, muito obrigado por tirar esse tempo pra me dar sua review
helloravi
17
helloravi 2023.08.17 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.08.18 15:20
HelloRavi, It's quite interesting to learn that this tool can be beneficial for a task like that. Thank you very much for sharing this information with us.
Mon_P0l131
83
Mon_P0l131 2023.05.17 13:26 
 

Very useful for identifying candles on the charts based on their number (ie, 3rd or 5th candle). And the creator is helpful in answering my questions. 💯

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.05.17 22:32
Thank you very much for your positive review! I'm glad to hear that the indicator has been helpful in identifying candles on the charts based on their number. It's great to know that you are finding value in its use. Your review is greatly appreciated and motivates me to continue improving and providing a quality service. Once again, thank you for your feedback and for choosing our indicator. If you need any further assistance, please don't hesitate to contact me.
ddd ddd
18
ddd ddd 2023.04.21 14:34 
 

Very helpful indicator and the author is friendly!!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.08.18 15:22
A big Thank you for your review ddd, it helps other people see this indicator can be useful :)
Marx-David
197
Marx-David 2023.03.13 04:44 
 

Seu contador de barra é muito bom. Sugestões: implementar a opção de adicionar apenas o números pares de uma cor. 2. adicionar a opção de destacar com uma outra cor os números divididos por... Motivo: no gráfico do Al Brooks, ele coloca apenas os números pares e destaca em vermelho os divididos por 12, e adicionalmente destaca a barra 18.

Edit: Obrigado Francisco pelo update. Ficou mais top ainda.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.03.13 07:25
Olá muito obrigado pelo elogio, Você pode usar a opção de adicionar apenas o números pares de uma cor. usando a configuração
- Divisible = 2 isso vai te trazer apenas os numeros pares, e você pode escolher a cor embaixo, se você quiser outra combinação, pode inserir o indicador novamente, mas agora com as configurações:
- Divisible = 2
- Sum = 1
isso vai te trazer os numeros impares, e assim como os pares e você pode escolher outra cor pra eles Esse indicador não dar support pra mostrar as configurações do Al Books que você descreveu, o motivo é que um numero sobrepõe o outro, então a divisão de 2 iria rescrever a divisão do 12 e a divisão do 18, isso é uma limitação do metatrade contudo esse indicador berra igual uma matraca, então você pode mandar ele te avisar quando fizer o numero 18, plotando ele em um grafico com essas configurações:
1° indicador em um grafico seperado
- Divisible = 2 (pra mostrar os pares)
- Color = De sua preferencia
- Sound = No (pra não fazer barulho)
2° indicador em outro grafico
- Divisible = 12
- Color = (indiferente)
- Sound = (Um Som)
3° indicador em outro grafico
- Divisible = 18
- sound = TRAIN
Assim quando você escultar o som, é porque a barra com aquele divisivel se iniciou, outra opção é escolher a opção de alertas, assim ele vai mostrar na tela, quando o candle do numero estiver pronto... você poderia usar mais de um indicador no mesmo grafico desde que os numeros deles não sobrescrevam uns aos outros se fizer isso um deles será prejudicado, Quando eu tiver um tempo livre vou dar uma atualizada nesse indicador pra atender essa sua demanda e conseguir plotar tudo em um grafico só. Atualmente estou trabalhando nesse que cria suportes e registencias: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/83772 ele é gratuito também
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