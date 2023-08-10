OHLC Shifted MT4

5

Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader!

The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements.

Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across different time intervals in your current timeframe. With the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator, you will have this incredible functionality at your fingertips!

The importance of the previous day's close as support and resistance is widely recognized in the trading community. Now, with this tool, you can visually and accurately identify levels where the price halted at the previous close, providing valuable insights for your buying and selling decisions.

By applying the indicator to your chart, you will have immediate access to crucial information about the previous day's opening, high, low, and closing levels, visually highlighted in an appealing manner. Moreover, you can adjust the bar shift, allowing you to analyze data from any MetaTrader timeframe within your current timeframe.

This unique functionality will enable you to identify candlestick patterns based on data from any desired timeframe, opening up new trading opportunities and increasing your chances of success. You will be able to spot reversal or continuation formations based on support and resistance levels provided by the previous day's close in any selected timeframe.

With the ability to visualize data from different timeframes on a single chart, you will have a comprehensive view of the market, facilitating deeper analysis and informed decision-making. This versatile and flexible tool will become an essential resource in your trading toolbox.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting your journey in the financial market, the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is the ultimate tool to enhance your technical analysis. Harness the competitive advantage provided by this indicator and elevate your trading results to the next level.

Try the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator now and discover how this revolutionary tool can transform your MetaTrader trading experience. Be prepared to make more informed decisions based on accurate data and impressive visuals. Unlock the full potential that the previous day's close has to offer and maximize your opportunities for success in the financial market!

Learn More About My Work

Download all my Indicators for MetaTrader and follow me to stay updated on my releases Francisco Gomes

Download this tool for your MT5 as well: Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MT5.

Reviews 4
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.07.11 18:01 
 

The OHLC Shifted MT4 indicator is a fantastic tool! It has significantly reduced my stress and saved me a ton of time by displaying the daily OHLC levels directly on the chart. This immediate visualization allows me to quickly and efficiently identify key levels, making my trading process much smoother. It's perfect for my strategy and enhances my trading efficiency tremendously. A big thank you to the developer for creating such a wonderful and practical indicator!

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.02.15 17:45 
 

Excelente indicador. Una sugerencia. Habilitar el indicador para poder aplicarlo varias veces en un gráfico. Esto con el fin de que se puedan incluir diferentes períodos en un mismo gráfico. Gracias.

Editar: No me había dado cuenta que si se puede aplicar varias veces en el gráfico.

Reitero un excelente indicador. Gracias.

MajidJavan1
66
MajidJavan1 2023.08.14 23:02 
 

Great Tool- Made my technical analysis easier. Thank you Francisco.

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[Deleted] 2024.11.05 20:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.05 20:46
Thanks for review !!
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.07.11 18:01 
 

The OHLC Shifted MT4 indicator is a fantastic tool! It has significantly reduced my stress and saved me a ton of time by displaying the daily OHLC levels directly on the chart. This immediate visualization allows me to quickly and efficiently identify key levels, making my trading process much smoother. It's perfect for my strategy and enhances my trading efficiency tremendously. A big thank you to the developer for creating such a wonderful and practical indicator!

Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.02.15 17:45 
 

Excelente indicador. Una sugerencia. Habilitar el indicador para poder aplicarlo varias veces en un gráfico. Esto con el fin de que se puedan incluir diferentes períodos en un mismo gráfico. Gracias.

Editar: No me había dado cuenta que si se puede aplicar varias veces en el gráfico.

Reitero un excelente indicador. Gracias.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.02.16 00:10
Hola, muchas gracias por la reseña, esto ahora es posible, no hay límite de cuantos indicadores puedes insertar
MajidJavan1
66
MajidJavan1 2023.08.14 23:02 
 

Great Tool- Made my technical analysis easier. Thank you Francisco.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.08.15 15:31
Thank you so much, Majid, for leaving your review. This is incredibly helpful. Many thanks!
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