OHLC Shifted

4.8

Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader!

The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements.

Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across different time intervals in your current timeframe. With the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator, you will have this incredible functionality at your fingertips!

The importance of the previous day's close as support and resistance is widely recognized in the trading community. Now, with this tool, you can visually and accurately identify levels where the price halted at the previous close, providing valuable insights for your buying and selling decisions.

By applying the indicator to your chart, you will have immediate access to crucial information about the previous day's opening, high, low, and closing levels, visually highlighted in an appealing manner. Moreover, you can adjust the bar shift, allowing you to analyze data from any MetaTrader timeframe within your current timeframe.

This unique functionality will enable you to identify candlestick patterns based on data from any desired timeframe, opening up new trading opportunities and increasing your chances of success. You will be able to spot reversal or continuation formations based on support and resistance levels provided by the previous day's close in any selected timeframe.

With the ability to visualize data from different timeframes on a single chart, you will have a comprehensive view of the market, facilitating deeper analysis and informed decision-making. This versatile and flexible tool will become an essential resource in your trading toolbox.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting your journey in the financial market, the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is the ultimate tool to enhance your technical analysis. Harness the competitive advantage provided by this indicator and elevate your trading results to the next level.

Try the Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator now and discover how this revolutionary tool can transform your MetaTrader trading experience. Be prepared to make more informed decisions based on accurate data and impressive visuals. Unlock the full potential that the previous day's close has to offer and maximize your opportunities for success in the financial market!

Learn More About My Work

Download all my Indicators for MetaTrader and follow me to stay updated on my releases Francisco Gomes da Silva

Download this tool for your MT4 as well: Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MT4.


Reviews 8
jarbasdacosta
55
jarbasdacosta 2026.02.18 18:15 
 

Excelente, pediria ao genial Francisco que colocasse os 50% do dia atual e anteriores tb. São ótimos pontos para ficar de olho numa possível pullback. Valeu!

Tickondrus
14
Tickondrus 2025.05.03 17:28 
 

it works perfect!

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2023.06.29 19:42 
 

simply great.. thanks

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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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jarbasdacosta
55
jarbasdacosta 2026.02.18 18:15 
 

Excelente, pediria ao genial Francisco que colocasse os 50% do dia atual e anteriores tb. São ótimos pontos para ficar de olho numa possível pullback. Valeu!

Tickondrus
14
Tickondrus 2025.05.03 17:28 
 

it works perfect!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.05.03 22:01
Thanks for your review :)
Melvin James
38
Melvin James 2024.11.07 13:31 
 

Very useful indicator , would it be possible for the low & high be line style indeed of dots ?

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.07 18:55
hello, I currently not, but in future version I think it can be possible
scalpingnacion
15
scalpingnacion 2024.09.24 06:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.24 15:30
hola hermano, puedes contactarme vía comentarios o mensaje privado, gracias por la reseña
[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.19 17:45
Thank you for your review :)
3409974w
417
3409974w 2023.06.30 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.06.30 14:59
I'm thrilled that this indicator has been so useful. Thank you very much for taking the time to give me your review, BOSS. It means a lot to me.
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2023.06.29 19:42 
 

simply great.. thanks

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.06.29 19:45
Thank you so much, Makarios, for taking the time to provide me with your valuable review. I am genuinely thrilled to hear that this indicator has proven to be useful. I sincerely appreciate your support and feedback. Many thanks once again!
MajidJavan1
66
MajidJavan1 2023.06.29 12:59 
 

Its very useful indicator. Hope to have it for mt4 as well. Thank you Francisco.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.06.29 14:38
Thank you very much for take a time to give me your valuable review Majid. Soon, we will can download the MT4 version at this link: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/101669
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