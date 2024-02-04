Pattern Wizard

5

Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern.

To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns

The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters, meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 candles.

Once the pattern appears, this tool can:

  • Play a custom sound
  • Alert in MetaTrader
  • Send a notification to your phone
  • Send an email

This indicator does not repaint or redraw. It only executes on candle closes, making it very fast. Additionally, it has an optimization parameter for the maximum number of candles you want it to analyze.

Use it in your tester and create rules with it freely. When you feel ready to take a step forward and have a professional tool to help you with your trade analysis, then purchase this tool.

Candlestick Pattern Creation

You can create any pattern you want with this tool. Here's how you can retrieve values from the chart:

Value Description
O Open
H High
L Low
C Close

So, if you want the candle to be positive, you just formulate it like this

C > O

The same for a negative candle

C < O

And here's an example of a doji

C = O

How to compare candle prices

You can use comparison operators as I did in my example above. The operators are:
Operator Description
< Less Than
> Greater Than
= Equal
!=  Not Equal  
<= Less Than or Equal
>= Greater Than or Equal

So, you can create all kinds of comparisons with candle values. A good example is when you want all candles except for the doji. To include all candles except for the doji, just use this formula

C != O

This will make the indicator accept all candle patterns except the doji

How to compare the previous candle with the current candle

To use the previous candle in the candlestick pattern, you just need to use the offset like this


Bar Description
[0] Current Candle
[1] Previous Candle
[2] Candle Before the Previous Candle
[3]  ...

So, you can create a candlestick pattern where the current close must be greater than the previous candle, like in this formula

C > H[1]

In this formula, we create a candlestick pattern where the current candle's close is greater than the previous candle's high

How to combine multiple candlestick patterns at the same time

You can combine many candlestick patterns using the same line. To do this, just start using logical operators

Operator Abbreviation
and &
or |
not !

So, you can assemble 2 candlestick patterns in the same candle. For example, let's say you want a positive candle whose close is higher than the previous candle's high

C > O and C > H[1]

In this pattern, you make two comparisons: the first is to check if the candle is positive, and the second to check if the current close is above the previous high.

How to create candlestick patterns using mathematics

You can use mathematics to your advantage when creating candlestick patterns. The operators are:

Operator Description
+ Addition
- Subtraction
* Multiplication
/ Division

For example, if you want to create a candlestick pattern where the body size of the candle is two times larger than the total size of the previous candle, you can do it like this:

C - O > ( H[1] - L[1] ) * 2

Notice that I isolated the mathematical formula with parentheses because we need to calculate the previous candle's high - low first

You can use parentheses to isolate an expression and create a new value with it

Symbol Description
( ) Parentheses to create new values

For example, you may want a candle to have a body larger than 70% of its total size

C - O > (H-L) * 70 / 100

How to combine indicators with candlestick patterns

And the best part, you can add indicators to the candlestick pattern rules. Here's an example of a candle that opened above the 200 moving average, touched it with the low, and then closed above it

C > MA(200) and O > MA(200) and L < MA(200)


Create as many strategies and combinations as you want; the possibilities are endless with this tool.

Pattern Wizard: candle pattern creation tool for MT4

Reviews 4
MajidJavan1
66
MajidJavan1 2025.08.30 13:38 
 

Another masterpiece by Francisco. Thank you so much.

Serega00733
14
Serega00733 2025.03.19 02:53 
 

здравствуйте. скажите пожалуйста а почему оповещения приходит либо с опозданием либо вовсе не приходит. на терминал с впс сервера

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Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy. Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collect
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MajidJavan1
66
MajidJavan1 2025.08.30 13:38 
 

Another masterpiece by Francisco. Thank you so much.

Serega00733
14
Serega00733 2025.03.19 02:53 
 

здравствуйте. скажите пожалуйста а почему оповещения приходит либо с опозданием либо вовсе не приходит. на терминал с впс сервера

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.03.19 15:57
nos meus testes ele só não envia notificações para gráficos otc, ele também não repinta, então se houve uma notificação e você não recebeu, tem que verifica o motivo em CTRL+T indo para a aba "Experts" lá existe os motivos, inclusive o metatrader tem um limite de notificações para enviar, são no máximo 2 por segundo e 10 por minuto, mas não é o indicador que controla esse limite e sim as limitações dos servidores do metatrader link oficial --> https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/network/sendnotification
IndicatorExperience
16
IndicatorExperience 2024.09.12 23:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.12 23:50
Thank you so much for your wonderful review! It seems like you and the tool were made for each other, even though it's not for everyone. I invite you to try out Rule Plotter as well—you'll be amazed at what it can do *.*
Ludson R
29
Ludson R 2024.08.21 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.08.21 17:05
Bravo!! obrigado pela review!
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