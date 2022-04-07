Fibonacci on ZigZag
- Indicators
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Francisco Gomes Da SilvaWelcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 22 June 2022
Mouse
You can draw fibonaccis moving the mouse over the zigzag indicator
Pin them
You can click on fibonacci with this option and it will no longer be deleted unless you click on it again :)
Precision
The tuned fibonacci gets the precise point in lower timeframes
Enjoy it
You can ask me for add more features, so please comment and leave your ranting for me to be happy, thank you :)
this is a perfect function, but it's much beter if you can show the real price also, will be 100% perfecdt. very important !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!