Fibonacci on ZigZag

4.93

Mouse

You can draw fibonaccis moving the mouse over the zigzag indicator

Pin them

You can click on fibonacci with this option and it will no longer be deleted unless you click on it again :)

Precision

The tuned fibonacci gets the precise point in lower timeframes

Enjoy it

You can ask me for add more features, so please comment and leave your ranting for me to be happy, thank you :)

Reviews 20
daisy_sun1127
14
daisy_sun1127 2025.11.04 03:06 
 

this is a perfect function, but it's much beter if you can show the real price also, will be 100% perfecdt. very important !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Daria Angkadiredja
253
Daria Angkadiredja 2025.10.10 16:29 
 

Thank you for this excellent indicator, very helpful, especialy when sideway, so I can gain more profit in my trading day. :)

646623466
16
646623466 2024.01.10 08:04 
 

这个指标最好能添加价格是最好的，=$%的意思，

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (1)
Experts
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Paula Bollinger Bands
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Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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daisy_sun1127
14
daisy_sun1127 2025.11.04 03:06 
 

this is a perfect function, but it's much beter if you can show the real price also, will be 100% perfecdt. very important !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Daria Angkadiredja
253
Daria Angkadiredja 2025.10.10 16:29 
 

Thank you for this excellent indicator, very helpful, especialy when sideway, so I can gain more profit in my trading day. :)

marcelo Conforti
94
marcelo Conforti 2024.06.16 19:11 
 

Maravilha esse fibo parabens, poderia fazer um baseado em smc para podermos colocar ao invés dos números poderíamos usar palavras premium, discount e equilibrio !!!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.06.17 16:08
muito obrigado pelo ranting e comentário marcelo, é muito boa mesmo essa sua ideia, fizemos esse fibo no tempo que estavamos começando mas se eu encontrar o código dele então vou colocar essa opção pra vocês
646623466
16
646623466 2024.01.10 08:04 
 

这个指标最好能添加价格是最好的，=$%的意思，

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.01.11 09:55
muito obrigado pelo review e dica
pino
86
pino 2023.10.24 18:48 
 

This indicator is excellent

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.24 21:32
Thank you pino :)
CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.05.05 17:30 
 

Very good would be nice if there would be a button to hide the fibonacci

Hong Ru Teng
272
Hong Ru Teng 2023.04.15 05:21 
 

Very good design!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.04.15 07:22
Hello Hong Ru Teng,
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a 5-star review for my indicator. Your review means a lot to me and I'm glad to hear that you found it helpful in your setup.
I also appreciate your suggestion to change the button on my vwpas indicator https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/95987 and I have implemented it in my other indicator as well, just like you suggested. Your input is valuable and helps me improve my products for all of my users. Thank you again for your support and for being a loyal user of my indicators. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any further suggestions or feedback. Best regards,
Francisco
Jayanth26
37
Jayanth26 2023.02.20 21:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.02.21 18:39
Thank you very much for your review Jayanth26
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.01 17:23 
 

Este indicador é um dos melhores desta página muito obrigado ao desenvolvedor pela contribuição do grande trabalho feito, se em qualquer atualização futura poderia ser adicionado e-mail ou alertas de celular seria espetacular!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.11.01 18:37
Muitissimo Obrigado pela valiosíssima review Tyler, Sua dica é interessante, qual seria o tipo de Alerta que esse indicador poderia dar?
Joey Keawkanta
77
Joey Keawkanta 2022.11.01 10:58 
 

Very Good Indicator and thank you for share , Can you add ON/OFF mouse option ?

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.11.01 14:58
Thank you very much for your review, There is only one button on the indicator, and You can click three times on it the options are: 1° Mouse --- you see the fibonaccis by mouse moviment 2° Pin --- this option is like the first one but you can click on the mouse to pin the fibonacci, and click again to remove it 3° None --- the mouse is off here
paddock
371
paddock 2022.10.15 12:09 
 

Worth more than 5 stars to me. If you are a fan of Fibonacci then you can't go past this indicator. it's the only Fibonacci indicator you will need. You can plot and freeze the different times frames and see them on any time frame. Many thanks to the developer for sharing his selfless work. I also use MT4 and was hoping you could do an indicator for that as well. I have searched MT4 and nothing comes close.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.10.15 15:11
I'm so glad for your so valuable review, thank you very much for your comment paddock
kaka0208
36
kaka0208 2022.09.10 01:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.09.10 02:24
Valeu Kaká, obrigado pelo Review, que bom que você gostou, espero que possa ser um aplicativo útil
Luis Marcelino
18
Luis Marcelino 2022.08.31 11:54 
 

Delievers the indicator has expected, but that's it!!!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.09.01 19:39
hi, does that mean you got what you were looking for?
Daniel Daniel
544
Daniel Daniel 2022.08.12 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.08.12 19:22
Muito obrigado pelo review Daniel
Sesay700
62
Sesay700 2022.07.20 18:27 
 

nice system, can you add atr

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.08.12 19:25
Hi thank you, you can add a separated atr indicator on the chart
LeaderAndrew
191
LeaderAndrew 2022.06.05 08:28 
 

Great Job! Very useful! Thank you!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.06.05 16:26
I am grateful for your appreciable review, thank you very much
Arash Emami
42
Arash Emami 2022.05.14 19:49 
 

perfect 👌 thanks.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.05.27 01:13
thank very much for your review Arash Emami
Mauro Rodrigues Correa Filho
196
Mauro Rodrigues Correa Filho 2022.04.18 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.04.18 19:21
Muito obrigado por sua avaliação marcofi, isso é importante pra dar mais motivação pra continuar melhorando ele
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2022.04.18 10:57 
 

Excellent indicator with very helpful functions. Thank you very much!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.04.18 19:24
Findolin Thank you very much for you review :D
Ruhail Ashraf Khan
631
Ruhail Ashraf Khan 2022.04.10 06:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2022.04.16 07:11
thank you very much for your review, I have added the input "Show" to show or hide the zigzag
Reply to review