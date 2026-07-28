Mt4 Trade Manager Risk Tool

MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MT4

Description

MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool. It shows three draggable lines on the chart for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. As you move the lines, the panel instantly calculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the risk to reward ratio, so you know the exact outcome before you place a trade.

Risk per trade can be set as a %percentage of balance or as a fixed cash amount. Trade direction is detected automatically from the line positions, and the tool blocks the wrong button if the setup does not match. An auto follow option keeps the entry price synced to the live market so the numbers shown are always accurate. Stop loss and take profit are automatically adjusted for spread at execution, so the actual result matches what was shown on the panel.

A breakeven feature moves the stop loss to breakeven once the trade reaches a set percentage of progress toward take profit. The panel can be placed in any corner, resized, minimized to a small toolbar, and dragged anywhere on the chart.

This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator. The trader decides where to place the levels, and the EA handles the calculation, execution, and trade management from there.


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Muhammad Wasim
Utilities
MD Trade Manager - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description: MD Trade Manager is a visual trade planning and risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual lot size calculation and guesswork with a simple on chart panel and three draggable price lines for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. As you move the lines, the panel instantly recalculates lot size, dollar risk, dollar reward, and the actual risk to reward ratio, so you always know the exact outcome of a trade before you plac
RSI Divergence TV
Muhammad Wasim
Indicators
RSI Divergence same as Tradingview -  Description RSI Divergence is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that plots the Relative Strength Index in a separate window and automatically detects and draws regular bullish and bearish divergence between price and RSI. Ported from a TradingView Pine Script version, so the calculation and pivot logic match what many traders already use on TradingView. A bullish divergence is marked when price makes a lower low while RSI makes a higher low, suggesting do
FREE
No Supply No Demand arrows
Muhammad Wasim
Indicators
No Supply No Demand VSA Indicator - Description for MQL5 Market Description No Supply No Demand is a volume spread analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on classic Wyckoff VSA concepts. It automatically scans price bars for two specific candle patterns that signal a possible pause or reversal in the current move, and marks them directly on the chart with simple arrow symbols. A No Demand bar is a bullish candle that closes with low volume and a wick on both ends, appearing after the price
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