Paula Bollinger Bands

Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks.

Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of market trends with the risk management techniques of Joe Ross and Rodrigo Cohen. In addition, you will have the flexibility to adjust the settings according to your preferences, thus ensuring perfect customization for your investment strategy.

Don't worry about the complexity of operations. Our investor robot is easy to use and does not require any specialized technical knowledge. Just install the Expert Advisor on MetaTrader and let it work for you 24/7.

Don't miss the opportunity to maximize your profits and reach your financial goals with the help of Bollinger Bands strategy and Investor Robot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader. Try it now and feel the difference!

We understand that not all traders have the financial capacity to purchase our Paid Experts right away. Therefore, we offer the option to use the Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy Indicator to receive trading signals . While Expert Paula Bollinger Bands automates trading for you, our free indicator also provides accurate and reliable signals that you can use to trade manually. This way, you can start experiencing the possibilities of trading with our product, even if you don't have the financial capacity to purchase this paid version right away!

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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warren የተደበቀ
292
warren የተደበቀ 2026.04.02 19:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:18 
 

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Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:04 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.05.26 01:31 
 

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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.06.01 14:49
Thanks a lot for your review RyanBrooks
[Deleted] 2025.03.07 02:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.03.07 14:16
Thank you so much for your review, Andrew. It's truly inspiring!
tom
46
tom 2025.03.02 23:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.03.03 18:52
hello, thanks for review, for now I have not that full/extended version
Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.14 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.01.14 13:07
Thanks for your review and tell us about your journal, this strategy is from Joe Ross
Joseph Wanjohi
30
Joseph Wanjohi 2024.11.09 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.09 15:37
hello, check the logs, something is wrong because this EA works with both, buy and sell signals, and thanks very munch for your rating
Vlad410
35
Vlad410 2024.09.02 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.02 20:54
Здравствуйте, не могли бы вы опубликовать изображение логов из вкладки «Журнал» вашего тестера стратегий? возможно что-то не так с вашей машиной, потому что в других метатрейдерах она работает
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2024.06.27 21:22 
 

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farrell
72
farrell 2024.06.11 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.06.12 04:30
Thank you very munch for your review
warlley santos
29
warlley santos 2024.05.15 02:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.15 17:03
Lucro e perda Maximo diário né? isso não tem não, mas como ainda estou desenvolvendo o Rule Plotter, vai ser otimo colocar esses parametros lá. Rule Plotter faz exatamente a mesma coisa que este EA, a diferença é que os usuários tem flexibilidade para editar o sinal. No video que tem na descrição desta pagina ensina como criar os sinais da Paula Bollinger Bands dentro do Rule Plotter
Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2024.03.19 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.03.21 02:42
спасибо за предложение и ваши разглагольствования
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