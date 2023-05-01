Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux

If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4, do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator.

With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In addition, this indicator provides valuable information about important points where large institutions are trading and positioning their orders, allowing you to make more informed decisions and define your own trading strategies.

Stop wasting time trying to set up your anchored VWAPs manually. Buy Sweet VWAP Aux now and take your market analysis to a new level. This is a valuable investment for any serious trader who wants to succeed in the financial markets.

Download the free Sweet VWAP now and experience its capabilities for visualizing anchored VWAPs at different anchor points on your chart. Then come back here and get your Sweet VWAP Aux to take your trading to the next level. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and become part of the group of successful traders.

Limitation

When you insert a new Anchored VWAP with a single click while using an EA on the same chart, the EA will be temporarily disabled for security reasons, and you will need to enable it manually later.

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