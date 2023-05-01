Sweet VWAP Aux

4.5

Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux

If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4, do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator.

With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In addition, this indicator provides valuable information about important points where large institutions are trading and positioning their orders, allowing you to make more informed decisions and define your own trading strategies.

Stop wasting time trying to set up your anchored VWAPs manually. Buy Sweet VWAP Aux now and take your market analysis to a new level. This is a valuable investment for any serious trader who wants to succeed in the financial markets.

Download the free Sweet VWAP now and experience its capabilities for visualizing anchored VWAPs at different anchor points on your chart. Then come back here and get your Sweet VWAP Aux to take your trading to the next level. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and become part of the group of successful traders.

Limitation

When you insert a new Anchored VWAP with a single click while using an EA on the same chart, the EA will be temporarily disabled for security reasons, and you will need to enable it manually later.

Learn more about us:

Reviews 9
Jan Nel
31
Jan Nel 2025.05.14 10:09 
 

Best indicator I have tested that fits my strategy. Define the AVWAP where the trend starts and the first pullback area. This gives me very high probability entry and exit points. Also easy to configure once you undertsand it. Thanks Francisco

Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2024.07.05 23:41 
 

This addition to Sweet VWAP is a must-have. It works exceptionally well if you know how to use it for sniper rejection entries. You can remove a lot of indicator clutter from your chart by using VWAP for trend bias and momentum also. Being able to anchor VWAP at various highs and lows is critical for me. Great job!

aodthth
440
aodthth 2024.06.25 06:19 
 

A must have indicator. I like to trade pullback and this tool does the great job.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
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19401692 Ronaldo
38
19401692 Ronaldo 2026.07.30 21:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2026.08.09 20:09
Hola, usa la versión demo, la versión demo es un inserto de este indicador, y pondrás cuantos avwaps quieras en tu gráfico https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758099
pove3
29
pove3 2025.05.31 21:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.06.01 14:44
Hola, usa la versión demo, la versión demo es un inserto de este indicador, y pondrás cuantos avwaps quieras en tu gráfico https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758099
Jan Nel
31
Jan Nel 2025.05.14 10:09 
 

Best indicator I have tested that fits my strategy. Define the AVWAP where the trend starts and the first pullback area. This gives me very high probability entry and exit points. Also easy to configure once you undertsand it. Thanks Francisco

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.05.14 20:00
Thanks a lot for your review Jan Nel !! I am very happy that fits on your strategy :))
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2024.07.05 23:41 
 

This addition to Sweet VWAP is a must-have. It works exceptionally well if you know how to use it for sniper rejection entries. You can remove a lot of indicator clutter from your chart by using VWAP for trend bias and momentum also. Being able to anchor VWAP at various highs and lows is critical for me. Great job!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.07.06 15:22
Thank you very much for your purchase and your review Mr McDonald, I am very happy that it is being useful for your strategy, thank you very much for your review and for sharing a little about how you use this tool
aodthth
440
aodthth 2024.06.25 06:19 
 

A must have indicator. I like to trade pullback and this tool does the great job.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.06.26 16:48
Thank you very much for talking about how you use this indicator and for your review, I am very happy that this indicator is being useful to your traders
Driri
125
Driri 2023.07.23 13:11 
 

I bought this indicator, the free version is working perfect. The bought version not. By one broker (live account) is freesing the MT4 platform, by the second broker (live account too) does not work at all. I contacted the producer to sove the problem. He was nice and ready but problem not resolved. I contact the service desk for the money back and let us see if it will accept it. Anyway the product does not work for me.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.07.24 16:40
I would like to understand this issue better, I will continue seeding you a private message
tito_xs
248
tito_xs 2023.07.19 15:45 
 

Top nuch indi. Good dev job. Great add on my chart.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.07.19 16:05
Thank you very much for your review, Tito. Your kind words and your purchase mean a lot to me. I sincerely hope that you can achieve great success and make significant profits using anchored VWAP strategies.
Johannes Katzer
2391
Johannes Katzer 2023.05.20 17:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.05.20 20:32
Thank you for purchasing and taking the time to give me your positive review! I'm glad to hear that you find this AVWAP plotting tool handy and easy to use. Thank you once again for your feedback and support.
Henrique Oliveira
136
Henrique Oliveira 2023.05.16 05:50 
 

Otimo indicador, só poderia fazer uma atualização com o que tem uma linha de nivel superior na de baixa e inferior na de alta

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.05.16 06:10
Olá bruhmo, muito obrigado pela sua compra e sua review, eu tenho algumas atualizações que ainda vou fazer nesse indicador, pelo sua sugestão eu acredito que é algo que já está no projeto, atualmente nos não podemos fixar duas vwaps no mesmo candle, mas eu quero trazer uma atualização que libere isso, mas uma vez agradeço pela sua sugestão!
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