TrendPlator

TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator

Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy.

Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator that seamlessly integrates into your selection of price action indicators. Our groundbreaking indicator fills that gap! Experience it for yourself and be amazed by its accuracy. It could be the essential element to enhance your strategy and drive your results.

Don't miss out on this opportunity! Seize the chance to incorporate this incredible tool into your trading toolkit. If you recognize its value and potential, don't hesitate to acquire it today. Elevate your trading precision and reach new levels of success with our high-performance indicator!

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If you're looking for a tool like this for MetaTrader 5, you can download it from this link: Trendlines Plator MT5.

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5 (6)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we have added alerts to let you know when the price touches the simple VWAP or when the price crosses the VWAP. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to use new calculations and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Free anchored VWAP indicator for MT5
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.65 (46)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Bar Number
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle counter This indicator counts and identifies candles based on a longer time frame Bigger Timeframe You can choose the daily timeframe as " Bigger Timeframe ", and run it within any smaller chart. that it will count the bars based on the daily chart . If you pass as a parameter the timeframe " H1 " then the indicator will know how to count the bars inside the H1 chart you just need to run it on smaller charts. The main parameter is the " Bigger Timeframe " which is a larger timeframe than
FREE
VWAP With Alerts MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we've incorporated notifications that inform you when the price hits or crosses the VWAP line. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to modify the VWAP calculation, and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Anchored VWAP indicator for MT4 . Parameters:
FREE
Sweet VWAP Anchored MT5
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Save time and make more accurate decisions with Anchored VWAPs If you want to test the power of this tool, you can download the free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT5 . In addition to this indicator working independently, it is also an extension for the free Sweet VWAP version. This is because when you click in the free version, the VWAP you see at the mouse pointer will be anchored. And for better understanding, what will be anchored there is this indicator, with all its functionalities. This in
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4 , do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator. With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In additi
OHLC Shifted
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines MTF MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Supports and Resistances, was created to help you identify tops and bottoms automatically on several different timeframes and thus plot these tops and bottoms on the current chart. Let's go to the explanation of the creation of resistances There is a rule field, which you can define what is a top and bottom the top rule is set by default like this: H[ 0 ]<=H[ 1 ] and H[ 1 ]=>H[ 2 ] Where: Element Description H  means   High [0]  means   current   candle [1]  means   previous   candle <=  mean
FREE
Dino Trader
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the "Agulhadas" Strategy Inspired by popular concepts in the Brazilian market, this strategy combines five technical indicators to identify potential entry and exit points based on trends, market strength, and momentum. Among the indicators used is the famous Didi Index, developed by Odair Aguiar, widely known for representing moving average crossovers. Download the Stock Scanner Here Indicators Used Didi Index ADX Bollinger Bands Trix Stochastic How This Strategy Works The indicator di
FREE
Rule Plotter
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (14)
Indicators
Build Your Strategy Yourself This tool allows you to develop your strategies using all the indicators available natively in MetaTrader and any indicators downloaded from the internet that use buffers to display data on the screen. This tool is another reason for you to consider MetaTrader to automate your trading strategies. With it, you can create your own strategy signals in a simple and intuitive way, using any MetaTrader indicator. How Do I Know If My Internet-Downloaded Indicator Uses Buffe
FREE
OHLC Shifted MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Fibonacci on ZigZag
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.93 (14)
Indicators
Mouse You can draw fibonaccis moving the mouse over the zigzag indicator Pin them You can click on fibonacci with this option and it will no longer be deleted unless you click on it again :) Precision The tuned fibonacci gets the precise point in lower timeframes Enjoy it You can ask me for add more features, so please comment and leave your ranting for me to be happy, thank you :)
FREE
Bar Counter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (5)
Indicators
candlestick counter indicator this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe a free bar counter for you to download on mt4 the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle bar counter for MT5 If you are interested in th
FREE
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
FREE
Hide Scale
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space Instructions Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard. To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. Why We Created This Tool We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to
FREE
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
FREE
Pattern Wizard
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (2)
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Indicators
How to Create an Automated Trading Robot Have you ever wondered how powerful it would be to automate your trading strategies with just a few clicks of the mouse? Imagine having the freedom to create and test different trading strategies without the need to dive into complicated code. With Rule Plotter, this vision becomes a reality. Here we will explore how you can create your own custom trading robot using Rule Plotter, a trade-system creation tool that simplifies the entire process. What is Ru
FREE
Hide Scale MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (4)
Utilities
Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space How to use Hide Scale Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function. If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. The reason behind creating this tool We developed
FREE
Pattern Wizard MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
Rule Plotter Expert MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Trailing on Last Top Bottom
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
Trend Plator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy. Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collect
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