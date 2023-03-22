Supports And Resistances Lines MTF MT4

4.58

Supports and Resistances, was created to help you identify tops and bottoms automatically on several different timeframes and thus plot these tops and bottoms on the current chart.

Let's go to the explanation of the creation of resistances

There is a rule field, which you can define what is a top and bottom the top rule is set by default like this:

H[0]<=H[1] and H[1]=>H[2]

Where:


Element Description
H  means High
[0]  means current candle
[1]  means previous candle
<=  means lower or equal
=>  means higher or equal

So in this expression we first check if the current High is less than or equal to the Previous High using the rule:

H[0]<=H[1]

And then we check if the Previous High is greater than or equal to the Previous High, with the expression:

H[1]=>H[2]

The "And" joins the two expressions, and if true it means we have a new resistance:

and

However, we still have to pick the correct candle to make the mark, and the correct candle is not the current candle, but the previous candle, that is candle [1]

Then we use this second parameter to get the correct candle

Get Candle = 1

And now we have the correct point of resistance


Now let's move on to creating Supports

To create funds we have the following standard rule:

L[0]=>L[1] and L[1]<=L[2]

Where the Symbols are similar to the tops rule, just change the L to Low


Element Description
L  means Low
[0]  means Current Candle
[1]  means Previous Candle
<=  means lower or equal
=>  means higher or equal

In this rule to create the background we first check if the Current Low is greater than or equal to the previous Low with the expression.

L[0]=>L[1]

And then we check if the Previous Low is greater than or equal to the Before Low using the expression.

L[1]<=L[2]

And join the two bottom rules with the "and" operator.

and

With that we have a new bottom signal, but we still need to get the correct candle that is the previous candle that is the candle [1] we get the correct candle with the parameter:

Get Candle = 1

And that's it now we have a new bottom correctly configured


Create rules for tops and bottoms

To create your bottoms and tops rules you must create a logical or mathematical formula that returns a true or false value

If the result of your Mathematical expression is true it means you have a new top or a new bottom

Your expression can also return any non-zero number to indicate that there is a new support or a new residency, because in programming a non-zero number means true too

Rule to create the Rule

Your rule should always follow the following logic:

value + operator + value + operator + value + operator + value + operator ...

See that always after a value comes an operator, and so on, but there is still an exception, the only operators you can use after another operator is the minus sign, to indicate that the next value is negative, and the logical operator not which is a little more complex but serves to expect a false result of a value that is in front of it, below we will see the lists of all available operators.


Mathematical Operators for creating tops and bottoms

Operator Description
+  Sum
-  Subtraction
*  Multiplication
/  Division

Relational Operators for creating resistances and supports

Operator Description
<  Lower
>  Higher
=  Equal
!=   Not Equal
<=  Lower or Equal
>=  Higher or Equal

Logical Operators for creating supports and resistances

Operator Description
and  &  And
or |  Or
not !  Not

And now let's go to the values you can use in your tops and bottoms rules

Price values for creating bottoms and tops

Value Description
O Open
H High
L Low
C Close

Indices to select which candle you want to use in calculating tops and bottoms

You can select the candlestick by its displacement, 0 means the current candlestick, 1 means the previous candlestick and so on...

Bar Description
[0] Current Candle
[1] Previous Candle
[2] Previous Candle to Previous Candle
[3]  ...

Numerical values for creating top and bottom

You can use integer or real values, however you should not use a comma but a point to define the fruiting point of the real number.

Characters Description
. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Numbers

Values resulting from another expression to create bottom and top

You can use parentheses to isolate an expression and create a value with it.

Example:

(value + operator + value) operator (operator + value + operator) operator ...
Symbol  Description
( ) Parentheses to create new Values

Maximum size of tops and bottoms rule

Due to a limitation of the metatrade, the maximum length of the rule is 254 characters, but this still makes a very long rule, see an example of a rule within the limit of the metatrade with 251 characters.

O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1] and O[1] = C[1]

See that this rule checks if the previous candle is a doji several times, there is no need for that, this example is just for you to see the size of the rule you can create for tops and another rule like that for bottoms.

But anyway, if your rule doesn't fit you can remove the whitespace and use the shorthand forms of the logical operators:


Logical Operators in abbreviated form

Operator Short Form Operator
and &
or |
not !

With this you can create very large tops and bottoms rules using that space available for them.


This indicator is an MTF

This means Multi Time Frame, which means that in addition to the tops and bottoms of the current chart you are using, it can also show the tops and bottoms of larger timeframes and thus plot on your current chart, this brings much more security when trading. , because you are seeing where the major chart timeline resistances and supports are passing before you enter your trades.


Advantages of the Paid Indicator


As this is a paid version, you can use all support and resistance from other timeframes on your current chart, this has advantages as you can select the support or resistance color from a weekly, monthly, or whatever chart you choose. , so you know the strength of the support and resistance point by the color you see plotted on your screen, but if you don't want to buy now, you can test the free version here:Download free support and resistance indicator for metatrade 5 or you can download the paid version from this link: download multi time frame support and resistance indicator for metatrade 5


The difference between them is that in the free one, in addition to the option to plot tops and bottoms of the current chart as in the paid one, it will only have the MTF option to plot the tops and bottoms of the Daily chart, while in this paid version you have the MTF option of all the timeframes that are available for the metatrade, so this is a more complete version for professionals who need more confidence to know if the point where they are entering or exiting a trade is a point where there is a relevant resistance or support where the market usually makes a reversal and ends up stopping the trade without him knowing that there was a top or bottom of a different timeframe than the one he was using.


With this indicator you can monitor the tops and bottoms of all timeframes at the same time, and this will give you more clarity and certainty of where you can or cannot trade, as you know which points the market can run more and which points and which points there may be a reversal or a congestion between a support and a resistance.


Appearing to be an indicator, this indicator is price action, that is, it is not lagging behind the price as technical analysis indicators normally are.


This indicator analyzes the price movement and instantly gives you the points where you can operate with the statistics in your favor that are at the support and resistance points, using the price action in your favor in a fully automatic way.


Tops and Bottoms Alerts

You can also configure alerts with a custom message when your tops and bottoms rule occurs. The available alerts are:


  1. Sound Alerts
  2. Message alerts in metatrade itself
  3. Notification messages alert on your Mobile
  4. Message alert for your email

Upcoming Updates of Bottoms and Tops

In the next updates, I intend to bring a zig zag that connects the tops and bottoms of supports and resistances, to show the market movement of different fractals since it is an indicator in MTF we will be able to make a very good zigzag display in MTF, however, to make the market movement, the top and bottom cannot be on the same candle, if they are, the zigzag MTF itself will select which one will be considered for the market movement and will ignore the other.


But since you are in control of deciding what is a top and what is a bottom, you can create a rule to ignore the top that is not relevant to market movement.


Create your rules and Post here

Post your rules here in the comments, in case they are not working I or other members of the community can test it and to help other users who are having the same problem or who don't have a good strategy for creating tops and bottoms, if your strategy has an interpretation problem within the indicator, with your post I can detect the error and correct it so that the indicator can understand and translate it into logical and mathematical language.


Supports and Resistances for Metatrader 5
Reviews 21
Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2026.08.17 14:41 
 

Works very good. Thank you.

cherryann gibbons
96
cherryann gibbons 2025.03.25 02:57 
 

Wonderful thank you Francisco really do appreciate it.

Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2024.08.03 11:24 
 

Very accurate indicator. I like to use S/D indicators that show me which zones exist in higher TF. The VWAP indicator also does a very good job! Update: I have been using this indicator in the chart for 3 days. It is by far the best S/D indicator I have ever had. I use the lines from TF: H4 and D and trade in smaller units. Absolutely perfect! Great work!

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (6)
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4.43 (7)
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.8 (5)
Indicators
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5 (1)
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5 (5)
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Utilities
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3.67 (3)
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Utilities
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Experts
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Utilities
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5 (4)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
Rule Plotter Expert MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Filter:
Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2026.08.17 14:41 
 

Works very good. Thank you.

votija.63
403
votija.63 2025.09.04 08:43 
 

Pense que podría ser otra cosa, lo mismo!!

Nitin Suvarna
1594
Nitin Suvarna 2025.08.22 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cherryann gibbons
96
cherryann gibbons 2025.03.25 02:57 
 

Wonderful thank you Francisco really do appreciate it.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.03.25 14:09
Thank you very munch for your review Cherryann, here has a tutorial to call indicators by rule https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94436?source=Site+Search#!tab=updates
Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2024.08.03 11:24 
 

Very accurate indicator. I like to use S/D indicators that show me which zones exist in higher TF. The VWAP indicator also does a very good job! Update: I have been using this indicator in the chart for 3 days. It is by far the best S/D indicator I have ever had. I use the lines from TF: H4 and D and trade in smaller units. Absolutely perfect! Great work!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.08.05 16:12
Thank you very munch for your review Heiner
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.31 19:23
Thanks for your review
Mfathi
73
Mfathi 2024.05.25 13:28 
 

Did you make an EA base on this indicator

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.25 14:04
Yes, on the video of the description we are creating an EA base on this indicator, thank you very munch for your review :)
gallard_a
255
gallard_a 2024.05.18 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.18 21:34
Thank you very munch for your review.
rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.18 01:54
Thanks for your review :)
Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Troy
224
Troy 2024.05.09 09:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.10 19:47
Thank you for your worthy and gratifying review.
Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.05.08 21:52
Thank you very munch for your review Calix :)
Allan Bundalian
53
Allan Bundalian 2024.01.11 01:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.01.11 09:56
thanks for your review Allan
RUS2668 Иванов
654
RUS2668 Иванов 2023.11.27 04:55 
 

Отлично!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.11.29 16:49
большое спасибо, что нашли время оставить мне свой отзыв :)
52282077
104
52282077 2023.11.21 17:20 
 

good

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.11.21 17:28
Thank you so much for taking the time to review. I wish this tool proves beneficial in your analyses, whether price action, counting Elliott waves, or alerts for potential breakthroughs in historical tops or bottoms :)
Jeffrey Levels
113
Jeffrey Levels 2023.11.21 08:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.11.21 17:12
Hi Jeffrey, thanks for your review, are you referring to the input display "line"?
sinaj
24
sinaj 2023.10.30 18:24 
 

отлично

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.30 18:26
привет sinaj! Большое спасибо за отзыв.
lin z
335
lin z 2023.10.25 03:32 
 

A good indicator; I use it confirming direction. Thank you for sharing.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.29 20:31
Thank you for your review Lin z, tell us how do you check the confirming direction, maybe it can be automatized by this free tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107361
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.10.15 21:50 
 

Good Indicator.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.16 14:34
thank you very munch Evgeny Belyaev
kufre peters
132
kufre peters 2023.10.06 18:33 
 

very best indicator i have ever used. i really appreciate this good work and i say a big thankyou to you

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.10.06 19:47
Thank you so much for your glowing review! I'm thrilled to hear that our indicator has had a positive impact on your trading experience. I'm currently actively working on improving this indicator and plan to release an update soon. Additionally, I'm also developing other special tools that I believe the community will find valuable. I encourage you to follow me to stay updated on the latest news and developments. And thank you again your review and support mean a lot to me, I truly appreciate you taking the time to provide such a special and gratifying review!
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