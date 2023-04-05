Sweet VWAP Anchored MT5

4.43

Save time and make more accurate decisions with Anchored VWAPs

If you want to test the power of this tool, you can download the free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT5.

In addition to this indicator working independently, it is also an extension for the free Sweet VWAP version.

This is because when you click in the free version, the VWAP you see at the mouse pointer will be anchored. And for better understanding, what will be anchored there is this indicator, with all its functionalities.

This indicator has complete integration with Sweet VWAP, a free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Features

  1. Time to Anchor

    This is the candle in which you want to anchor your VWAP. This is done automatically by Sweet VWAP (free version), just click on your chart.

  2. Volume Type

    You can choose the volume type or leave it automatic. Automatic means it will use the actual trading volume of the asset as a priority, if the broker provides this information.

Methods of VWAP Smoothing

  1. Simple:

    This is the standard VWAP calculation, i.e., volume weighted by price.

  2. Exponential:

    The first variation. With this calculation, VWAP gives more weight to more recent prices. This is very useful if you feel that the market has just made a new bottom/top. So, you inspect a VWAP formed in this candle that formed the bottom/top and already have great speed and accuracy in the next tops. This gives you opportunities to make trades or scalps very quickly. However, in very small timeframes like M5 and M1, it is not recommended to use this calculation and instead use the Linear Weighted calculation, as there is distortion caused by extreme tick volume variation on smaller charts than M5.

  3. Smoothed:

    It is the same calculation as the smoothing of the moving average but applied to VWAP. In Anchored VWAPs, it is very similar to the Simple VWAP calculation.

  4. Linear Weighted:

    It is a very fast version as well, like the Exponential VWAP version. However, this one does not have distortions on charts smaller than the M5 timeframe.

Anchored VWAP Channel

  • Band Up

    Here, we have bands for these VWAPs. This band is a percentage variation from the price of the main Anchored VWAP. With this feature, you can create a channel for your VWAP or just a margin to know when the price is very close. The recommended value is to use 0.33 because it is the most commonly used in VWAP channels.

  • Band Down

    Same as Band Up, but downward.

Precision

This parameter is just a control between Sweet VWAP and this indicator. How it works: you will insert an Anchored VWAP on the D1 chart, for example, and when you decrease your timeframe to a timeframe smaller than D1, this indicator will automatically find its top or bottom of the D1 chart within your new current timeframe and adjust the anchoring point of your Anchored VWAP automatically to this new top or bottom of the D1 timeframe. This is to save your time so that you don't have to readjust the accuracy of the top or bottom of the D1 chart. Everything is done automatically by Sweet VWAP using just one click the first time.

Control Parameters of Anchored VWAP Visibility

Asset

This parameter is for Sweet VWAP to choose the asset automatically. This means that you will insert your Anchored VWAPs with a click using Sweet VWAP, so when you change your asset, all of them will be hidden and will work again when you return to your inserted asset. The reason for this is that it doesn't make sense to use anchoring points from one asset to another. Therefore, this shows Anchored VWAPs only on the inserted assets, however, it is recommended to use only one asset on each chart so that MetaTrader is faster because it will not load many Anchored VWAPs on your chart, only the necessary ones for the current chart asset.

Show Only in this Timeframe

This feature is if you want to isolate the indicator only for one timeframe. The default option 'current' means that the indicator will be visible on all timeframes.

Colors, Styles, and Line Widths

You will not use the color tab, but you will use this parameter to insert the styles. But don't worry, Sweet VWAP knows how to set it up automatically when you click on the chart to anchor any VWAP.

Alerts and Notifications when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP

  • Make Sound

    These Anchored VWAPs have sound alerts to make a sound when the VWAP touches or crosses its main lines or margin bands.

  • Alert

    This alert is to show a message in your MetaTrader when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP. It also works for the bands.

  • Phone Notification

    Here, you can insert your Anchored VWAPs in the morning, and this indicator will send a push notification when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAPs.

  • Email

    Sends an email when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP.

Types of Alerts for when the price touches the AVWAP

You can leave it disabled (default) or enable them one by one in your Anchored VWAPs or make a default setting for Sweet VWAP to automatically insert this setting when you click to insert a VWAP. The options are:

  1. Do Not Notify
  2. Auto

    (means when your VWAP price base is low, then the indicator will notify when the price touches from above on your Anchored VWAP or when your price base is high, then the indicator will alert when the price touches from below on your Anchored VWAPs using high as a base. For all other price bases, you will receive notifications whenever the price touches the prices of your Anchored VWAPs.)

  3. Notify only when the price touches only from above
  4. Notify only when the price touches only from below
  5. Notify every time the price touches your Anchored VWAP

Types of Alerts for when the candle closes crossing your Anchored VWAP

  1. Do Not Notify
  2. Auto

    (means when your Anchored VWAP price base is low, then the indicator will notify when the candle closes below your Anchored VWAP, or when your price base is high, we will understand that you will receive an alert from the indicator when the candle closes above the Anchored VWAP. For all other price bases, the indicator will send an alert when the candle closes crossing the Anchored VWAP.)

  3. Notify only when the candle closes crossing below the AVWAP
  4. Notify only when the candle closes crossing above the AVWAP
  5. Notify every time the candle closes crossing the AVWAP

Alerts for Bands as well

You can also configure these same alerts for the bands of the Anchored VWAP.

But remember, all settings are set by Sweet VWAP when you click on your chart to anchor the visible VWAPs from the mouse pointer.

It's just one click using Sweet VWAP, and all these settings are done.

All these features are to save your time.

If you think your time is important to you, you will buy yourself some more time by buying this gift for yourself.

If you are an expert in Anchored VWAP strategies, you know this is a sweet Anchored VWAP tool. And you can confirm it here for me.

And if you are a beginner, then learn from the experienced ones in this area and come back here to invest in a professional tool for yourself!

Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT4.

Reviews 10
Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.11.13 18:18 
 

I really like this Anchored VWAP. It's very well built and easy to use. It works with tick volume but will use real volume if real volume is provided by the broker, which is great. Francisco's support is outstanding.

atlantt
114
atlantt 2024.10.23 12:55 
 

So far all good thanks for the software

laurent75
128
laurent75 2024.08.13 18:17 
 

Thanks for this very clever indicator. Its use is very simple and allows to find entry or exit points with precision on any time frame. Really a plus in your arsenal.

Recommended products
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Indicators
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Description GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The indicator uses Fibonacci retracements combined with trend analysis, volatility filters, candle rejection patterns, and market strength confirmation to identify high-probability entry opportunities. The system automatically detects retracement zones between the 38.2, 50, and 61.8 Fibonacci levels, which are commonly considered instit
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Indicators
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
VWAP With Alerts
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (6)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we have added alerts to let you know when the price touches the simple VWAP or when the price crosses the VWAP. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to use new calculations and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Free anchored VWAP indicator for MT5
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.65 (46)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Bar Number
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle counter This indicator counts and identifies candles based on a longer time frame Bigger Timeframe You can choose the daily timeframe as " Bigger Timeframe ", and run it within any smaller chart. that it will count the bars based on the daily chart . If you pass as a parameter the timeframe " H1 " then the indicator will know how to count the bars inside the H1 chart you just need to run it on smaller charts. The main parameter is the " Bigger Timeframe " which is a larger timeframe than
FREE
VWAP With Alerts MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we've incorporated notifications that inform you when the price hits or crosses the VWAP line. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to modify the VWAP calculation, and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Anchored VWAP indicator for MT4 . Parameters:
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4 , do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator. With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In additi
OHLC Shifted
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Dino Trader
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the "Agulhadas" Strategy Inspired by popular concepts in the Brazilian market, this strategy combines five technical indicators to identify potential entry and exit points based on trends, market strength, and momentum. Among the indicators used is the famous Didi Index, developed by Odair Aguiar, widely known for representing moving average crossovers. Download the Stock Scanner Here Indicators Used Didi Index ADX Bollinger Bands Trix Stochastic How This Strategy Works The indicator di
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines MTF MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Supports and Resistances, was created to help you identify tops and bottoms automatically on several different timeframes and thus plot these tops and bottoms on the current chart. Let's go to the explanation of the creation of resistances There is a rule field, which you can define what is a top and bottom the top rule is set by default like this: H[ 0 ]<=H[ 1 ] and H[ 1 ]=>H[ 2 ] Where: Element Description H  means   High [0]  means   current   candle [1]  means   previous   candle <=  mean
FREE
Rule Plotter
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (14)
Indicators
Build Your Strategy Yourself This tool allows you to develop your strategies using all the indicators available natively in MetaTrader and any indicators downloaded from the internet that use buffers to display data on the screen. This tool is another reason for you to consider MetaTrader to automate your trading strategies. With it, you can create your own strategy signals in a simple and intuitive way, using any MetaTrader indicator. How Do I Know If My Internet-Downloaded Indicator Uses Buffe
FREE
OHLC Shifted MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Fibonacci on ZigZag
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.93 (14)
Indicators
Mouse You can draw fibonaccis moving the mouse over the zigzag indicator Pin them You can click on fibonacci with this option and it will no longer be deleted unless you click on it again :) Precision The tuned fibonacci gets the precise point in lower timeframes Enjoy it You can ask me for add more features, so please comment and leave your ranting for me to be happy, thank you :)
FREE
Bar Counter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (5)
Indicators
candlestick counter indicator this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe a free bar counter for you to download on mt4 the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle bar counter for MT5 If you are interested in th
FREE
Dino Trader Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Scanner for the Agulhadas Strategy This scanner was developed to automate the identification of signals from one of the most popular strategies among Brazilian traders — informally known as “Agulhadas.” The technique uses five main indicators with clear visual rules to identify potential entry and exit points on the chart. With the scanner, you save time and avoid the manual work of finding these opportunities. Download this Scanner Indicator for free here How the Scanner Works The scanner analy
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
FREE
Hide Scale
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space Instructions Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard. To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. Why We Created This Tool We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
FREE
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed to test and execute your strategies created within the Rule Plotter indicator. How to use: Download the indicator Rule Plotter - a tool for creating trading systems without the need for programming . Next, develop your strategies within the Rule Plotter indicator. Finally, execute your created strategies using this Expert Advisor. Parameters: Strategy: Your trading system created within the Rule Plotter indicator, allowing you to test and execute your custom
Pattern Wizard
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (2)
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Indicators
How to Create an Automated Trading Robot Have you ever wondered how powerful it would be to automate your trading strategies with just a few clicks of the mouse? Imagine having the freedom to create and test different trading strategies without the need to dive into complicated code. With Rule Plotter, this vision becomes a reality. Here we will explore how you can create your own custom trading robot using Rule Plotter, a trade-system creation tool that simplifies the entire process. What is Ru
FREE
Hide Scale MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (4)
Utilities
Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space How to use Hide Scale Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function. If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. The reason behind creating this tool We developed
FREE
Pattern Wizard MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
TrendPlator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
Rule Plotter Expert MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Filter:
RalfJirmann
21
RalfJirmann 2026.07.31 13:53 
 

Hi everyone, I'm having a problem where the line or anchor doesn't appear in the chart at all. Sometimes it works, but other times when I try to activate it, nothing happens. If I switch the chart from M1 to, say, M2 or M3, and then switch back to the M1 chart, it sometimes works again. Can anyone help here? Maybe the developer of the indicator could chime in. I bought the indicator. Thanks in advance. Ralf

benny12
350
benny12 2025.08.19 05:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2025.08.19 10:48
Thank you very munch benny for your review and purchase
Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.11.13 18:18 
 

I really like this Anchored VWAP. It's very well built and easy to use. It works with tick volume but will use real volume if real volume is provided by the broker, which is great. Francisco's support is outstanding.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.13 20:31
Thank you very munch Juan for your purchase and review
atlantt
114
atlantt 2024.10.23 12:55 
 

So far all good thanks for the software

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.11.02 17:31
Thank you very munch for your purchase and review !!!
laurent75
128
laurent75 2024.08.13 18:17 
 

Thanks for this very clever indicator. Its use is very simple and allows to find entry or exit points with precision on any time frame. Really a plus in your arsenal.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.08.15 03:24
Thank you very much for your purchase and for taking the time to leave such a positive review, Laurent! I'm thrilled to hear that you find the indicator useful and that it helps you pinpoint entry and exit points with precision on any time frame. Your feedback is invaluable, and it’s fantastic to see you here. I'm looking forward to hearing about your continued success with your tradings
Rob Criv
80
Rob Criv 2024.06.22 15:36 
 

This indicator has been what I have looked for. Great price and Francisco has been fantastic with any queries or concerns that I have had and very quick to respond. Thank you. I highly recommend this indicator.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.06.22 15:52
Thank you very much for your review Rob Criv, it's great to see that you liked it and also wrote this fantastic review, thank you very much for your purchase and the time you took to give me this compliment
Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.02.20 21:29 
 

I like it. I'm using this indicator for set and follow trends global and local simultaneously. It is even better for me than 200ema .Good tool to check end of trends as well (delete after deep crossing and set new one). What I'd like to ask to update is possibility to set thikness in sweet vwap (i'm not using sweet vwap anchored), some time it is too thin for me and I need to edit each line after set on the chart. I'm happy use it in my trading. It is best price on the market for this tool. And of course eachone can use the free Sweet VWAP version. Thank you Francisco!

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.02.21 02:23
Thank you very much for your detailed review, Igo! In the free version, the line width is determined by the tab colors, which you can find next to the inputs tab. I've posted an image in the comments demonstrating this. Thanks again for your purchase and support!
metatrading
209
metatrading 2023.04.17 12:09 
 

Best value for this price. The cheapest and also best one available anchored VWAP indicator on the mql market. The indicator also has definitive some value!

I see the best value on higher timeframes like H1 and above for Forex. On SP500 it does not work that good. Did not test in individual stocks. But for lower timeframes like M1 and M5 it does not work at all any good, even on Forex. It is a surprise that it works so good on Forex, despite the incomplete volume data. But for high volume brokers like IC Markets or Exness one should see value here. Now it only depends how you want to trade or implement this indicator, that is up to everyone. And you do not need any Standard deviations or fancy Fibo retracments to those AVWAP lines as it is complete and you can draw many lines from different local extreme points on various timeframes. So one have enough support and resistance points. And you cannot compare VWAP to AVWAP as anchored VWAP is much, much better than traditional VWAP. I like it as it is.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.08.26 23:52
Hello metatrading, thank you for purchasing my indicator and for leaving a great review! I'm glad to hear that you found our anchored VWAP indicator to be of great value, especially in Forex. I also appreciate your feedback on its performance on different symbols and timeframes, as it helps us improve for other traders. This indicator relies solely on volume and price, so if your broker provides these two pieces of information, your indicator will calculate the VWAP correctly. I would also like to offer our free tops and bottoms indicator on this website to make it easier for users to find tops and bottoms on the chart to anchor their VWAPs https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83772 . Thank you again for your purchase and your valuable feedback as a trader in your review. I hope our indicator continues to help you in your market analysis. If you need any additional assistance, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you!
Hong Ru Teng
272
Hong Ru Teng 2023.04.17 03:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.04.17 05:06
Once again, thank you very much for using my indicators and for your valuable reviews. I am adding the movable button on the next update of this indicator to make it even better.
are1971
747
are1971 2023.04.05 23:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.04.06 02:15
once again thank you very much for using my indicators, and thank you very much for your very valuable reviews
Reply to review