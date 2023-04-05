Sweet VWAP Anchored MT5

Save time and make more accurate decisions with Anchored VWAPs

If you want to test the power of this tool, you can download the free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT5.

In addition to this indicator working independently, it is also an extension for the free Sweet VWAP version.

This is because when you click in the free version, the VWAP you see at the mouse pointer will be anchored. And for better understanding, what will be anchored there is this indicator, with all its functionalities.

This indicator has complete integration with Sweet VWAP, a free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Features

Time to Anchor This is the candle in which you want to anchor your VWAP. This is done automatically by Sweet VWAP (free version), just click on your chart. Volume Type You can choose the volume type or leave it automatic. Automatic means it will use the actual trading volume of the asset as a priority, if the broker provides this information.

Methods of VWAP Smoothing

Simple: This is the standard VWAP calculation, i.e., volume weighted by price. Exponential: The first variation. With this calculation, VWAP gives more weight to more recent prices. This is very useful if you feel that the market has just made a new bottom/top. So, you inspect a VWAP formed in this candle that formed the bottom/top and already have great speed and accuracy in the next tops. This gives you opportunities to make trades or scalps very quickly. However, in very small timeframes like M5 and M1, it is not recommended to use this calculation and instead use the Linear Weighted calculation, as there is distortion caused by extreme tick volume variation on smaller charts than M5. Smoothed: It is the same calculation as the smoothing of the moving average but applied to VWAP. In Anchored VWAPs, it is very similar to the Simple VWAP calculation. Linear Weighted: It is a very fast version as well, like the Exponential VWAP version. However, this one does not have distortions on charts smaller than the M5 timeframe.

Anchored VWAP Channel

Band Up Here, we have bands for these VWAPs. This band is a percentage variation from the price of the main Anchored VWAP. With this feature, you can create a channel for your VWAP or just a margin to know when the price is very close. The recommended value is to use 0.33 because it is the most commonly used in VWAP channels.

Band Down Same as Band Up, but downward.

Precision

This parameter is just a control between Sweet VWAP and this indicator. How it works: you will insert an Anchored VWAP on the D1 chart, for example, and when you decrease your timeframe to a timeframe smaller than D1, this indicator will automatically find its top or bottom of the D1 chart within your new current timeframe and adjust the anchoring point of your Anchored VWAP automatically to this new top or bottom of the D1 timeframe. This is to save your time so that you don't have to readjust the accuracy of the top or bottom of the D1 chart. Everything is done automatically by Sweet VWAP using just one click the first time.

Control Parameters of Anchored VWAP Visibility

Asset

This parameter is for Sweet VWAP to choose the asset automatically. This means that you will insert your Anchored VWAPs with a click using Sweet VWAP, so when you change your asset, all of them will be hidden and will work again when you return to your inserted asset. The reason for this is that it doesn't make sense to use anchoring points from one asset to another. Therefore, this shows Anchored VWAPs only on the inserted assets, however, it is recommended to use only one asset on each chart so that MetaTrader is faster because it will not load many Anchored VWAPs on your chart, only the necessary ones for the current chart asset.

Show Only in this Timeframe

This feature is if you want to isolate the indicator only for one timeframe. The default option 'current' means that the indicator will be visible on all timeframes.

Colors, Styles, and Line Widths

You will not use the color tab, but you will use this parameter to insert the styles. But don't worry, Sweet VWAP knows how to set it up automatically when you click on the chart to anchor any VWAP.

Alerts and Notifications when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP

Make Sound These Anchored VWAPs have sound alerts to make a sound when the VWAP touches or crosses its main lines or margin bands.

Alert This alert is to show a message in your MetaTrader when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP. It also works for the bands.

Phone Notification Here, you can insert your Anchored VWAPs in the morning, and this indicator will send a push notification when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAPs.

Email Sends an email when the price touches or crosses your Anchored VWAP.

Types of Alerts for when the price touches the AVWAP

You can leave it disabled (default) or enable them one by one in your Anchored VWAPs or make a default setting for Sweet VWAP to automatically insert this setting when you click to insert a VWAP. The options are:

Do Not Notify Auto (means when your VWAP price base is low, then the indicator will notify when the price touches from above on your Anchored VWAP or when your price base is high, then the indicator will alert when the price touches from below on your Anchored VWAPs using high as a base. For all other price bases, you will receive notifications whenever the price touches the prices of your Anchored VWAPs.) Notify only when the price touches only from above Notify only when the price touches only from below Notify every time the price touches your Anchored VWAP

Types of Alerts for when the candle closes crossing your Anchored VWAP

Do Not Notify Auto (means when your Anchored VWAP price base is low, then the indicator will notify when the candle closes below your Anchored VWAP, or when your price base is high, we will understand that you will receive an alert from the indicator when the candle closes above the Anchored VWAP. For all other price bases, the indicator will send an alert when the candle closes crossing the Anchored VWAP.) Notify only when the candle closes crossing below the AVWAP Notify only when the candle closes crossing above the AVWAP Notify every time the candle closes crossing the AVWAP

Alerts for Bands as well

You can also configure these same alerts for the bands of the Anchored VWAP.

But remember, all settings are set by Sweet VWAP when you click on your chart to anchor the visible VWAPs from the mouse pointer.

It's just one click using Sweet VWAP, and all these settings are done.

All these features are to save your time.

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If you are an expert in Anchored VWAP strategies, you know this is a sweet Anchored VWAP tool. And you can confirm it here for me.

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Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT4.