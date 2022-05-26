Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
- Indicators
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Francisco Gomes Da SilvaWelcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 28 February 2023
Bollinger bands out/in strategy
A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded.
Indicator
You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you.
The entrance
The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands.
comment
I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
Great design! Improvement suggestions: You can add real or fake Bollinger Line entry and exit function buttons.