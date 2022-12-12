Ready4grow Trading Panel

Every time Trader opens a trade, he must know the profit and risk of the trade he made, so that he can determine the risk and profit opportunity he will get. Determining this calculation manually can be quite troublesome, especially if it has a lot of open trade to do.

Ready4grow Trading Panel is a utility tool that really helps traders meet those needs. Opening a Market or pending trade, determining lots, pips, price positions, how much USD, and what percentage of risk can be set automatically.

This utility is designed with precise and easy to use.


Main Feature:

  • Accompanies orders opened in any way, including from a mobile terminal.
  • Closing of positions by order type.
  • Closing of positions when a specified TP is reached.
  • Closing of positions when a specified SL is reached.
  • Automatic second trade specified distance.
  • Automatic Martingale Specified distance.
  • On chart control maximum buy or sell trade.
  • Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency.

Note: This EA will not work in Tester, Provide DEMO version Please contact From My Profile.



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