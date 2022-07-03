First Bar
- Experts
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Francisco Gomes Da SilvaWelcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 July 2022
Trade System
You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled
Stop
the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell
Take
The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization
Otimization
This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in the strategy otimization of the metatrade to get the best input for the symbol that you will to trade