First Bar

Trade System

You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled

Stop

the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell

Take

The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization

Otimization

This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in the strategy otimization of the metatrade to get the best input for the symbol that you will to trade

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