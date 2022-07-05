Bar Number

Candle counter

This indicator counts and identifies candles based on a longer time frame

Bigger Timeframe

You can choose the daily timeframe as "Bigger Timeframe", and run it within any smaller chart. that it will count the bars based on the daily chart.

If you pass as a parameter the timeframe "H1" then the indicator will know how to count the bars inside the H1 chart you just need to run it on smaller charts.

The main parameter is the "Bigger Timeframe" which is a larger timeframe than the one you are using, and which is where the candle count will be based.

Show Numbers

In addition to this parameter, there is the parameter to show or not the numbers, because you do not necessarily need to see the numbers in the middle of the screen, you can see the count by pressing CTRL+D and watching the indicator with the name “BarIn(Period)”.

Mouse

This area is also very useful when you move the mouse around the screen, so you will be able to see which is the exact bar that the mouse cursor is passing over, see in the images how this works .

Divisible

There is a parameter called “Divisible” which is the parameter that is used for you to see only the numbers of the bar that are divisible by this parameter, so the screen is not so polluted with so many numbers.< /p>

Sum

And there is also the parameter "Sum", which is used together with the parameter Divisible, in the images I leave an example using Divisible 5 and Sum 1 this means that the indicator will only show the slash +1 after the slash which is divisible by 5.

Colors

Finally, the bar counter also has the option of coloring the numbers in the colors tab and you can choose the color you want, so as not to disturb the graph if your graph has a different background color.

Comment

You can submit suggestions, comments, ratings or complaints about our products. Thank you for every interaction, it will be very useful.

bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle