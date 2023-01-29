Deviation Arrow
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Deviation has a buy and sell input. Figure out the number to trade by. It is according to MACD. Study the values of the past for inputs to trade by. Use in uptrend or downtrend and follow the bigger trend for entry points or reversals. Use other filters or strategies to employ with the indicator for success.
- is buy
and + is sell. Trade on time frames according to your wish