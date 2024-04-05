Pips Hunter PRO MT5
- Indicators
-
Rodrigo Arana GarciaI have a degree in economics and a master's degree in financial markets.
I have been studying the markets for the last 10 years and developing algorithmic techniques for the last 7 years.
- Version: 1.0
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT4 version.
Features
|No repainting
|This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
|No lag
|This indicator does not lag
|
Trading pairs
|All forex pairs (preferably EURGBP)
|Timeframe
|All timeframes
Parameters
===== Display =====
Arrow Distance // Distance between signal (arrow) and candlestick
===== Alerts =====
Pop-up Alert // Alert for MT4 terminal
Push Notification Alert // Alert for cell phone
Email Alert // Email Alert
===== Chart Settings =====
Option to change the color of the candlesticks on the chart
Warnings
I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.
Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.
Thank you soooo much. Can we use on BITCOIN and GOLD? what timeframe? kisses and more