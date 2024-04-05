Pips Hunter PRO MT5

Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT4 version. has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /





Features

No repainting

This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives

No lag This indicator does not lag Trading pairs All forex pairs (preferably EURGBP)

Timeframe

All timeframes



Parameters

===== Display =====





Arrow Distance // Distance between signal (arrow) and candlestick





===== Alerts =====





Pop-up Alert // Alert for MT4 terminal





Push Notification Alert // Alert for cell phone





Email Alert // Email Alert





===== Chart Settings =====





Option to change the color of the candlesticks on the chart













Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.







