Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
- Indicators
- Patricia Manzano Gomez
- Version: 1.0
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Introduction
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart.
The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration without additional drawing.
Detected Patterns
The indicator identifies bullish and bearish versions of the following harmonic patterns:
-
Gartley
-
Bat
-
Butterfly
-
Crab
-
Cypher
Each structure is validated according to predefined harmonic ranges for the XA-AB-BC-CD segments, based on confirmed swings.
Internal Logic
The detection process follows several steps:
-
Identification of swing-based pivot points.
-
Construction of potential X-A-B-C-D structures that meet minimal geometric requirements.
-
Evaluation of internal ranges specific to each pattern type.
-
Final validation of the structure and registration of its configuration.
-
Visual representation of the pattern components.
The system operates only on closed bars and avoids generating structures based on incomplete data.
Chart Display Information
When a pattern is validated, the indicator displays:
-
Full harmonic structure connecting X-A-B-C-D points
-
The area corresponding to the structural convergence zone (PRZ)
-
Reference markers derived from the pattern’s geometry
-
Optional auxiliary elements for comparison and analysis
These components provide a visual layout of the internal proportions and relative positioning of the pattern.
Optional Price-Action-Based Confirmation
The indicator includes an optional filter that records only those patterns for which the price reacts within the PRZ.
When enabled, the indicator labels structures where a candle showing directional change appears within the zone.
When disabled, all valid structures are displayed without applying this additional criterion.
The user may select between:
-
Displaying all detected patterns
-
Displaying only patterns with additional confirmation
Notification System
The indicator can generate alerts when a structure is detected or confirmed. Available notification types include:
-
Platform pop-up alerts
-
Email notifications
-
Push notifications
Duplicate alerts for the same structure are avoided.
Configuration Options
The indicator provides multiple adjustable parameters, including:
-
Enabling or disabling individual pattern types
-
Display settings for auxiliary elements
-
Structural confirmation criteria
-
Notification preferences
-
Graphic presentation options
These settings allow users to tailor the visual output to their preferred method of analysis.
Compatibility
The indicator can be used on various instrument classes, including:
-
Currency pairs
-
Indices
-
Metals
-
Commodities
-
Individual stocks
-
Cryptocurrencies
Detection logic automatically adapts to the instrument’s characteristics through volatility and swing-formation analysis.
Intended Users
This tool is suitable for users who incorporate harmonic structures into their technical analysis, including:
-
Pattern-focused analysts
-
Structural-analysis practitioners
-
Users requiring objective X-A-B-C-D detection
-
Traders who work with visual pattern identification
The indicator provides a consistent structural representation without applying operational interpretation.