Pips Chaser MT5

5

Pips Chaser indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT4 Version


Features

No repaint indicator
 This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
 Any currency pair
Time frame
 H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe
Trading time
 Around the clock
Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1


Requirements

The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads for scalping some positions is mandatory.

Don't trade on medium impact and high impact news release time.


How to install

Attach the indicator to the preffered trading pair (H1 is recommended).


Configuration

Indicator settings:

Here you can modify the parameters of the indicator to adopt the strategy that works best for you.

Additional settings:

Here you can change the colour of the different parts of the indicator. You can also change the configuration of the alerts.


How to use it

When you see the box breakout arrow in the chart then you have to take buy or sell trade.

You have to close the trade when the candle touches the trend line.

When the trend line and the snr line touch each other at the same level, then that would be an ideal level to book profit.

When the trade line is far away from each other, in that situation, that trade will give you more profit. And when the trade line is less than each other, in that situation, that trade will give you less profit.

You have to set the stop loss at the bottom line of the breakout box.


Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the original ones.



Reviews 11
114006
14
114006 2026.07.17 12:20 
 

Thank you; it is an excellent and precise indicator that identifies trade orders with outstanding accuracy and precise lines.

Sigit Pramono
125
Sigit Pramono 2026.04.29 01:16 
 

At last, I found an indicator that is easy to use. Thank you for sharing it for free

ndalathato
24
ndalathato 2026.04.09 22:56 
 

Im making profits with this indicator

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Critical Zones MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.72 (32)
Indicators
Critical Zones   has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in fro
FREE
Golden Hunter MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.86 (42)
Indicators
MT4 Version Golden Hunter   has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This
FREE
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Experts
Only   1/5   copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //   MT4 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This q
Gold Pulse AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only  4 /10  copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT4 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify areas
Golden Hunter MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.67 (15)
Indicators
MT5 Version Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type
FREE
Auto Fibo MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Auto Fibo   is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band,
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
FREE
Critical Zones MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
FREE
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Quantum Pips AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (5)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
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Pips Chaser MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.13 (8)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads fo
FREE
Auto Fibo MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (7)
Indicators
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band, th
FREE
Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Smart Market Concepts MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via  MQL5 inbox  to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. //  MT4 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that
Smart Market Concepts MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. // MT5 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that di
Forex Vigor MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Triangle Engine MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only 100 copies will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT5 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It was
Forex Vigor MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT4 version Forex Vigor   is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values tha
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
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114006
14
114006 2026.07.17 12:20 
 

Thank you; it is an excellent and precise indicator that identifies trade orders with outstanding accuracy and precise lines.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.07.17 12:49
Thank you so much!
ashrafzaki1122
48
ashrafzaki1122 2026.06.07 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.07 15:36
Thank you so much!
Sigit Pramono
125
Sigit Pramono 2026.04.29 01:16 
 

At last, I found an indicator that is easy to use. Thank you for sharing it for free

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.29 06:09
Thank you so much!
ndalathato
24
ndalathato 2026.04.09 22:56 
 

Im making profits with this indicator

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.09 23:53
Thank you!!
jacobo suaza
18
jacobo suaza 2026.02.27 11:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.27 12:44
Thank you so much ! You can check out other free indicators on my website that might be helpful to you.
Evgenij Litvintsev
451
Evgenij Litvintsev 2025.12.29 08:20 
 

интересный индикатор, есть ли советник на его основе?

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.12.29 10:40
Большое спасибо. Да, я написал тебе личное сообщение.
Mj Noveiri
78
Mj Noveiri 2025.12.10 06:39 
 

It is a good indicator and works properly. It just depends on the user's accuracy and intelligence on how to use it.

Rania H
221
Rania H 2025.12.02 03:43 
 

Amazing Thank you. Please can you help clarify when to close the trade, and where is the trend line in the indicator I cannot see it

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.12.04 12:29
Thank you very much for your positive review. You can use other free indicators in the store to reflect those lines.
BAGGERKHAN
15
BAGGERKHAN 2025.11.21 15:32 
 

Very good indicator Best I've seen so far

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.11.21 15:36
Thank you!!
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:34 
 

best indicator

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.07.05 02:00
Thank you!!
Fatih Klavun
4698
Fatih Klavun 2025.04.13 08:38 
 

I think its a good indicator for scalping. But you have to make Take Profit by your own, dont rely on the indicator. But entry signals are fine.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.04.13 19:39
Thank you !!
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