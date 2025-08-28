Gold King AI MT5

5

Only 2/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ // MT4 Version

Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning.

The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickly activates a trailing profit to secure gains. It also has a second strategy called 'smart recovery', which is activated after a losing trade. This strategy involves executing a slightly larger order to cover some of the losses.

Please note that the neural network will be trained using the most recent historical data every 4-5 months to keep the AI up to date.

This robot does not use toxic risk management methods such as martingale or hedging. Instead, all trades are protected by a trailing take profit and a stop loss.

Live signal


FEATURES:

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
Minimum capital 150$
Broker Any, preferably IC Markets
Account type Any, preferably Raw/ECN
Leverage 1:500 leverage or higher (contact me if you have less)
VPS Any (contact me if you need one)


IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Backtesting: Backtesting should be done using GMT +2 / US DST +3. It is advisable to use Tick Data Suite to perform the backtest / Download backtests.

Live trading: Most brokers like IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets, Pepperstone, Axi, Darwinex, Vantage, Tickmill... use the GMT+2 format and switch to GMT+3 at the start of US Daylight Saving Time (DST).

If your broker has this server time, then you shouldn't change anything. If your broker has a different server time, please contact me so I can send you the correct set.


FAQ:

  1. Does Gold King AI operate every day?
    Yes, it places pending orders once a day and, normally, the orders are executed.

  2. If Gold King AI does not have a news filter, does that mean it trades high-impact news?
    No, major news is typically released at 13:30 GMT, but Gold King AI doesn't place its first order until 14:30 GMT, which eliminates the risks from these high-volatility events. There are occasional releases at 15:00 GMT, but they are generally not high-risk ones, such as FOMC or NFP.

  3. Do I need any special set for prop firms such as FTMO?
    Yes, contact me so I can send you the sets.


Reviews 2
Steffen Schmidt
460
Steffen Schmidt 2025.09.22 23:07 
 

Hello Rodrigo, professional programmer, with highest regard to quality service and product, this uses decentralized crypto NFTs that is the future with continuously updates in the next generation in the near future with more direct implementations of AIs like Deep Seek and OpenAI that will revolutionary this to level the playing field against the big players in the market like banks, hedge fund managers and largest investors/ shareholders.

Peterson Veiga Campos
915
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.09.10 17:24 
 

I'm really enjoying the EA. While it's still too early for a full long-term evaluation, I must say the robot is well-designed and has integrated nicely into my portfolio of other EAs. Rodrigo is a helpful and responsive trader, well-rated by the community, and has delivered a high-quality first EA. He shows clear responsibility for his projects, which is evident through the regular updates he has already released. I’ll continue testing for a more comprehensive long-term assessment, but I already recognize and appreciate the quality of the service he provides, especially the technical support and attention to users.

