Gold King AI MT5

Only 2/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ // MT4 Version

Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning.

The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickly activates a trailing profit to secure gains. It also has a second strategy called 'smart recovery', which is activated after a losing trade. This strategy involves executing a slightly larger order to cover some of the losses.

Please note that the neural network will be trained using the most recent historical data every 4-5 months to keep the AI up to date.

This robot does not use toxic risk management methods such as martingale or hedging. Instead, all trades are protected by a trailing take profit and a stop loss. Live signal





FEATURES:



Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M30 Minimum capital 150$ Broker Any, preferably IC Markets Account type Any, preferably Raw/ECN Leverage 1:500 leverage or higher ( contact me if you have less) VPS Any ( contact me if you need one)





IMPORTANT INFORMATION:



Backtesting: Backtesting should be done using GMT +2 / US DST +3. It is advisable to use Tick Data Suite to perform the backtest / Download backtests.

Live trading: Most brokers like IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets, Pepperstone, Axi, Darwinex, Vantage, Tickmill... use the GMT+2 format and switch to GMT+3 at the start of US Daylight Saving Time (DST).

If your broker has this server time, then you shouldn't change anything. If your broker has a different server time, please contact me so I can send you the correct set.





FAQ:



Does Gold King AI operate every day?

Yes, it places pending orders once a day and, normally, the orders are executed.



If Gold King AI does not have a news filter, does that mean it trades high-impact news?

No, major news is typically released at 13:30 GMT, but Gold King AI doesn't place its first order until 14:30 GMT, which eliminates the risks from these high-volatility events. There are occasional releases at 15:00 GMT, but they are generally not high-risk ones, such as FOMC or NFP.



Do I need any special set for prop firms such as FTMO?

Yes, contact me so I can send you the sets.



