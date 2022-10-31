Auto Fibo MT4

Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading.



Warnings



I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the original ones.