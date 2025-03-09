Pips Chaser MT4

4.13

Pips Chaser indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version


Features

No repaint indicator
 This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
 Any currency pair
Time frame
 H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe
Trading time
 Around the clock
Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1


Requirements

The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads for scalping some positions is mandatory.

Don't trade on medium impact and high impact news release time.


How to install

Attach the indicator to the preffered trading pair (H1 is recommended).


Configuration

Indicator settings:

Here you can modify the parameters of the indicator to adopt the strategy that works best for you.

Additional settings:

Here you can change the colour of the different parts of the indicator. You can also change the configuration of the alerts.


How to use it

When you see the box breakout arrow in the chart then you have to take buy or sell trade.

You have to close the trade when the candle touches the trend line.

When the trend line and the snr line touch each other at the same level, then that would be an ideal level to book profit.

When the trade line is far away from each other, in that situation, that trade will give you more profit. And when the trade line is less than each other, in that situation, that trade will give you less profit.

You have to set the stop loss at the bottom line of the breakout box.


Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the original ones.


Reviews 8
Dhayatama
330
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 14:10 
 

this indicator looks promising. Good work Mr. Garcia.

Marcodelacruz1
58
Marcodelacruz1 2025.11.07 02:30 
 

Excelente

Tanki Julius
38
Tanki Julius 2025.10.19 20:05 
 

Hi. Give me some few days and will comment

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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Dhayatama
330
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 14:10 
 

this indicator looks promising. Good work Mr. Garcia.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.16 14:14
Thank you so much!
Marcodelacruz1
58
Marcodelacruz1 2025.11.07 02:30 
 

Excelente

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.11.07 06:32
Muchas gracias!
Tanki Julius
38
Tanki Julius 2025.10.19 20:05 
 

Hi. Give me some few days and will comment

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.10.19 20:19
Thank you!
Xiao1314
14
Xiao1314 2025.08.30 09:42 
 

This is ridiculous. How can such an indicator be shown? It's just hindsight bias. The candlestick chart is already completed before it's drawn. It's useless at all. Bad review.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.08.30 10:34
I understand your bad experience, but on the other hand, there are people for whom it has worked.
Jbakimon
246
Jbakimon 2025.05.29 04:02 
 

Great indicator and with alarm when there is a market breakout. Thanks to the developer

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.05.29 06:06
Thank you so much!!
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.21 16:16 
 

Good

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.03.21 18:06
Thank you!
tian6492522
19
tian6492522 2025.03.19 15:13 
 

当蜡烛触及趋势线时，你必须关闭交易 这个趋势线是要自己画吗，多是有下一个框出来后才有显示

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.03.19 15:21
hello tian thank you very much for your comment.
you can complement this indicator with other free indicators from the market. There are some that draw trend lines for you
pan898899
534
pan898899 2025.03.11 00:33 
 

运行良好谢谢。

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
157636
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.03.11 07:29
Thank you!!
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