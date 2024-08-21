HiperCube Auto Trend Lines

HiperCube AutoTrend Lines



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This indicator helps you to identify easly supports and resistance, draw lines in chart and know where is a importnat point in the market.

This tool is a best way to semi automatizate your trading , doing part of work for you.

Resistance or Support are a important levels that sometime are difficult to identify, but now that will not cause you more confusion





HiperCube Autotrends is designed for any timeframe

All kind of strategy, Scalping, Swing, Intraday...

All markets, Forex,Commodities,Index,Crypto...you can use on XAU,EURUSD,BTC,US30 or where you want

Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it

Account:



Use it in real or demo , where you wish.

Any kind of account is valid netting or hedging





FEATURES

Easy to use

Ready with usefull options

Custom your Resistance and Support Lines



Recommendation



Combine this with others indicators and analysis this is only a basic tool to confirm a good pattern of market