HiperCube Auto Trend Lines
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.0
HiperCube AutoTrend Lines
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
This indicator helps you to identify easly supports and resistance, draw lines in chart and know where is a importnat point in the market.
This tool is a best way to semi automatizate your trading , doing part of work for you.
Resistance or Support are a important levels that sometime are difficult to identify, but now that will not cause you more confusion
- HiperCube Autotrends is designed for any timeframe
- All kind of strategy, Scalping, Swing, Intraday...
- All markets, Forex,Commodities,Index,Crypto...you can use on XAU,EURUSD,BTC,US30 or where you want
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it
Account:
- Use it in real or demo , where you wish.
- Any kind of account is valid netting or hedging
FEATURES
- Easy to use
- Ready with usefull options
- Custom your Resistance and Support Lines
Recommendation
Combine this with others indicators and analysis this is only a basic tool to confirm a good pattern of market
THANK YOU VERY MUCH.