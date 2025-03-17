XPulse MT4

XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for.

It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide

      Launch offer!!! Only 2/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$  // MT5 Version

      Live signal - Live Signal 2

      Features

      • Solid backtest and live performance (you can download the backtests in the manual guide)
      • No need to adjust GMT time (EA will do it for you)
      • Suitable for propfirms like FTMO
      • Suitable for CENT accounts
      • Suitable for accounts with small capital (from 100$)
      • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
      • Very easy to use: no set files needed

      Requirements

      • The minimum capital required is only 100$
      • Trading pair: AUDCAD
      • Timeframe: Any
      • Use default settings
      • The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)
      • Backtesting should be done on the M1 timeframe

      Warnings

      I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

      Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


      Filter:
      szbin318
      44
      szbin318 2025.05.28 09:02 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Rodrigo Arana Garcia
      104738
      Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.05.28 15:12
      Thank you so much !
      andrewl92183
      30
      andrewl92183 2025.03.22 12:43 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reply to review