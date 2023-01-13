Golden Hunter MT4

4.67

MT5 Version

Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators:

  1. Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend.
  2. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend.
  3. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type of candlestick smoothes the price information, which allows solid trends to be detected.


Features

No repainting
This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
 Pairs with very low spreads and which are volatile (EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD...). It is not recommended to use range pairs
Time period
M5
Trading time
 It is preferable to trade during daylight hours when there is more movement in the markets and spreads are kept low
Buffers  Buy Buffer: 9 / Sell Buffer: 12


Requirements

It is mandatory to use an ECN broker with tight spreads for scalping positions.


How to install

Attach the indicator to the preferred trading pair (Time Period M5).


Configuration

The default setting is the most effective I have found for 5 minute time frames.

You can use a setting that best suits your trading mode.


How to use it

It is very simple to use (explained in pictures): The indicator will show buy and sell signals as the price moves.
  1. A buy position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is above the white line. 
  2. A sell position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is below the white line.
When to close the trade: Two methods can be used.
  1. When the candles cross the white line.
  2. Using an extra indicator that draws supports and resistances, closing the trade when both supports and resistances are reached. (In a future update I will try to add this functionality to the indicator).

Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


Reviews 24
mauromorandi
14
mauromorandi 2026.06.18 18:37 
 

Lo estoy probando en XAUUSD, M5, lo combino con WAE, es muy bueno el indicador, un trabajo genial!.

Akos Petrekovics
157
Akos Petrekovics 2026.05.16 16:39 
 

Amazing! Never seen such a good indicator before! Thank You, man!

Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Very good！

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Experts
Only   1/5   copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //   MT4 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This q
Critical Zones MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.72 (32)
Indicators
Critical Zones   has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in fro
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Gold Pulse AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only  4 /10  copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT4 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify areas
Golden Hunter MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.86 (42)
Indicators
MT4 Version Golden Hunter   has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This
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Pips Chaser MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (9)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading //   MT4 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads
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Pips Hunter PRO MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
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Auto Fibo MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Auto Fibo   is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band,
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Critical Zones MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
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Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Quantum Pips AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (5)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Auto Fibo MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (7)
Indicators
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band, th
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Pips Chaser MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.13 (8)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads fo
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Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
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Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Smart Market Concepts MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via  MQL5 inbox  to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. //  MT4 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that
Smart Market Concepts MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. // MT5 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that di
Forex Vigor MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Triangle Engine MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only 100 copies will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT5 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It was
Forex Vigor MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT4 version Forex Vigor   is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values tha
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
Filter:
mauromorandi
14
mauromorandi 2026.06.18 18:37 
 

Lo estoy probando en XAUUSD, M5, lo combino con WAE, es muy bueno el indicador, un trabajo genial!.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.18 19:03
Muchas gracias! Disfrutalo
Akos Petrekovics
157
Akos Petrekovics 2026.05.16 16:39 
 

Amazing! Never seen such a good indicator before! Thank You, man!

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.16 17:02
Thank you so much!
MANUEL ANGEL CABEZA BLASCO
347
MANUEL ANGEL CABEZA BLASCO 2025.11.24 00:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.11.25 09:30
Gracias amigo -!
Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Very good！

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.11.22 13:02
Thank you so much!
Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2025.11.06 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.11.06 11:56
Grazie per la tua bella recensione!
Sharif Idris
37
Sharif Idris 2025.10.09 00:10 
 

this i s 80% correct on 15min time frame, many thanks for your effort

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.10.09 06:10
Thank you so much!
18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.09.23 08:33 
 

要是能改成EA就好了 自动开单，指标开单指标平仓

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.09.23 10:00
你好，非常感谢你的评论！
sam0709
98
sam0709 2025.09.18 10:57 
 

Его нужно улучшать. Польза небольшая

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.09.18 11:25
Вы разместили один и тот же отзыв о двух моих бесплатных продуктах с целью нанести ущерб. Mql5 определенно должен заблокировать такие аккаунты, как ваш. С уважением!
alex2014rus
64
alex2014rus 2025.08.05 21:02 
 

I liked the indicator. I recommend.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.08.05 21:41
Thank you!!
kostuk
24
kostuk 2025.06.30 11:45 
 

пока тестиру доволен работает четко еще немного и перехожу на реальный счет

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.06.30 12:07
Я рад, что это сработало для вас, большое спасибо.
mulong316
25
mulong316 2025.04.18 14:15 
 

您好，我对您在MQL4市场发布的[指标名称]非常感兴趣， 希望能学习其实现逻辑。请问是否提供付费/免费的源码授权？

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.04.18 14:19
Hello, I wrote to you privately
Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.03.18 12:15 
 

this indicator is hanging too much,meta4 always frozen !

edit: yes it was an issue of meta4

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.03.18 14:05
This is a problem with your MT4, contact me on private if you need help
ree499391
34
ree499391 2025.01.05 02:55 
 

thank you very much !

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.01.21 08:14
thank you !
merky16
345
merky16 2024.12.16 12:15 
 

Buen indicador, gracias por su trabajo

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.01.21 08:14
thank you !
[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.01.21 08:14
thank you !
[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.01.21 08:14
thank you !
everwelwisher
89
everwelwisher 2024.10.25 03:30 
 

Very nice and easy to use indicator. but i have one concern, it shows the Signal Arrow for buy and sell very very late, motsly it misses the big moves, and misses the arrows. but when it shows ,,, it appears very late on the chart.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.01.21 08:14
thank you!
philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2024.10.12 20:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.10.12 21:21
Thank you philippe enjoy !
Brettfau77
328
Brettfau77 2023.02.21 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2023.02.21 14:00
I respect your opinion, for one thing, there are other people who have found it to work. Give it time and you will see positive results.
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.02.20 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2023.02.20 11:35
Hola lauro muchas gracias por tu buena opinión, te he escrito un mensaje
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