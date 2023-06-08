Forex Vigor MT5

5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ // MT4 version

Forex Vigor is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that do not represent significance in the model. This method provides a weighted average that gives more significance to recent price movements. By considering this percentage difference, the indicator provides a measure of the strength and direction of the currency momentum.

With its ability to assess the momentum strength of major currencies and provide valuable insights into market dynamics, this indicator can assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities, making more informed trading decisions, and managing risks effectively.

Features

No repainting
 This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
 28 trading pairs 
Timeframe
 All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Trading time
 24 hours a day 


Configuration

  • ma_period: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.
  • ma_delta: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.
  • Show Symbols: Hide or show the symbols of your choice.
  • Change Color: Change the colour of the symbols as desired.
  • Upper and Lower bands: These bands will be plotted on the chart once the indicator is attached. By default they work well for low timeframes like 5M. You should adjust them as you increase the timeframe. 
  • Alert: The alert will be triggered when the asset line touches the upper or lower band.
  • Show best symbol: This functionality will show you the best symbol to buy or sell at each timeframe.
  • Symbol suffix and prefix: If your broker has a trading pairs suffix or prefix then you should add it here.


How to use it

Please see the attached images and video to learn exactly how the indicator works to get the most out of it.


Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Critical Zones MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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Critical Zones   has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in fro
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Golden Hunter MT5
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Gold King AI MT5
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Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading //   MT4 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads
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Gold Pulse AI MT5
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MT5 Version Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type
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Auto Fibo MT5
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Pips Hunter PRO MT5
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Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
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Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
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Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Quantum Pips AI MT5
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Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
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Top Bottom Tracker MT5
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Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Smart Market Concepts MT5
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EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via  MQL5 inbox  to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. //  MT4 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that
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EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. // MT5 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that di
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5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
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Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Triangle Engine MT4
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Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only 100 copies will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT5 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It was
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
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Grzegorz Miks
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Grzegorz Miks 2024.07.03 19:58 
 

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Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.07.04 09:23
Thank you so much for your good review !! Enjoy it
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