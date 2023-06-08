Forex Vigor MT4

5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ // MT5 version

Forex Vigor is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that do not represent significance in the model. This method provides a weighted average that gives more significance to recent price movements. By considering this percentage difference, the indicator provides a measure of the strength and direction of the currency momentum.

With its ability to assess the momentum strength of major currencies and provide valuable insights into market dynamics, this indicator can assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities, making more informed trading decisions, and managing risks effectively.



Features



No repainting

This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives

Trading pairs

28 trading pairs Timeframe

All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) Trading time

24 hours a day



Configuration

ma_period: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.

ma_delta: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.

Show Symbols: Hide or show the symbols of your choice.

Change Color: Change the colour of the symbols as desired.

Upper and Lower bands: These bands will be plotted on the chart once the indicator is attached. By default they work well for low timeframes like 5M. You should adjust them as you increase the timeframe.

Alert: The alert will be triggered when the asset line touches the upper or lower band.

Show best symbol: This functionality will show you the best symbol to buy or sell at each timeframe.

Symbol suffix and prefix: If your broker has a trading pairs suffix or prefix then you should add it here.



How to use it

Please see the attached images and video to learn exactly how the indicator works to get the most out of it.



Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



