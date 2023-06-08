Forex Vigor MT4

5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ // MT5 version

Forex Vigor is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that do not represent significance in the model. This method provides a weighted average that gives more significance to recent price movements. By considering this percentage difference, the indicator provides a measure of the strength and direction of the currency momentum.

With its ability to assess the momentum strength of major currencies and provide valuable insights into market dynamics, this indicator can assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities, making more informed trading decisions, and managing risks effectively.


Features

No repainting
This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
28 trading pairs 
Timeframe
 All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Trading time
24 hours a day 

Configuration

  • ma_period: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.
  • ma_delta: this parameter affects the calculation of the algorithm, use it as you wish. By default you don't need to change it.
  • Show Symbols: Hide or show the symbols of your choice.
  • Change Color: Change the colour of the symbols as desired.
  • Upper and Lower bands: These bands will be plotted on the chart once the indicator is attached. By default they work well for low timeframes like 5M. You should adjust them as you increase the timeframe. 
  • Alert: The alert will be triggered when the asset line touches the upper or lower band.
  • Show best symbol: This functionality will show you the best symbol to buy or sell at each timeframe.
  • Symbol suffix and prefix: If your broker has a trading pairs suffix or prefix then you should add it here.


How to use it

Please see the attached images and video to learn exactly how the indicator works to get the most out of it.


Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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crisg 2023.07.28 19:37 
 

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Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2023.07.29 13:30
Thank you so much ! enjoy it :)
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