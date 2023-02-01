Full Fractals MT5

4.77

Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise

The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart: dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter.
As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually.

Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded.

The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation.

Used in live trading to identify market structure.


After replacing the standard Fractals indicator with Full Fractals, the chart is cleared of unnecessary points: only the levels where price truly reacts remain, and the market structure becomes clearly visible.

You control how many candles are required to confirm a peak on the left and right, defining which movements are considered significant for your instrument and timeframe.


What Changes in Chart Analysis

When increasing the parameters (for example, from 2×2 to 5×5), the indicator filters out weak movements and leaves only significant swing points:

  • the number of fractals decreases significantly
  • minor peaks during small pullbacks disappear
  • only levels where price actually reversed or paused remain

Instead of a series of random points, you see a few key reference levels for analysis.

There is no fixed rule — you define how “strong” a peak must be.


Indicator Settings

The indicator has simple settings that allow you to adapt it to any instrument and timeframe:

  • Candles on the left — number of bars to the left of the peak (the higher the value, the stronger the filtering)
  • Candles on the right — number of bars to the right used to confirm the fractal
  • Support and resistance levels — displays support and resistance levels based on fractals
  • Continuation of lines (bars) — how many bars to extend the levels to the right

It is recommended to start with 5×5 settings — this helps remove market noise and reveal key levels.


Key Point

Full Fractals answers only one question — where the key levels and swing points are from which price reacts.
Entries, exits, and trade scenarios are built based on these levels.

Example

With the standard Fractals indicator, the chart looks like a collection of random points without clear reference levels.
With a 5×5 setting, only key levels remain — where price actually reacted.

These are the levels that actually matter in trading.


If You Want to Go Deeper:

>> Version Full Fractals MT4


Practical Recommendation

  1. Install Full Fractals
  2. open any trending section of the chart
  3. compare it with the standard Fractals indicator
  4. see which levels price truly respects — the difference becomes obvious immediately


! Important !

Full Fractals does not provide entry signals.
It only shows market structure.

If you need not only to see levels but also to get a complete trading framework (entry, stop, and target),
consider using the Owl Smart Levels system — it is built on the logic of Full Fractals and turns it into a complete trading system with ready-to-use trade scenarios.

This is the next step after understanding market structure.


Summary

Full Fractals removes noise and leaves only meaningful market levels.

This is a core tool for understanding structure and building trading logic.

The indicator is free — install it and compare it with standard fractals on the same chart section. The difference becomes obvious immediately.

Reviews 28
Anuchit Julgasem
38
Anuchit Julgasem 2026.04.27 06:19 
 

I love it, free but very useful, everyone should have it.

AlephTrader
106
AlephTrader 2026.03.16 12:14 
 

¡Genial, muchas gracias!

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.06.26 09:25 
 

Hi, work fine. Thanks

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Anuchit Julgasem
38
Anuchit Julgasem 2026.04.27 06:19 
 

I love it, free but very useful, everyone should have it.

AlephTrader
106
AlephTrader 2026.03.16 12:14 
 

¡Genial, muchas gracias!

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 02:00
¡Gracias! Me alegra que te haya gustado. Si tienes alguna pregunta sobre el uso, estaré encantado de ayudarte.
1520716772
83
1520716772 2026.02.09 11:50 
 

Really nice indicator, but could you tell me the timing of the buy/sell levels appearing on the chart please. Do they appear at the time shown on the bar...or is there a time (number of bars) lag before they print? Also, would it be possible to to be able to change the colors of the levels. They don't respond when I try to change them. Really good indicator

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 01:56
Thank you for your feedback. The levels are based on confirmed fractals, so they appear with a delay (after the required number of bars on the right). This is necessary to avoid repainting.
Nattagoon Kleebjoho
18
Nattagoon Kleebjoho 2025.08.25 06:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 01:59
Thank you. The indicator is used to identify key levels and market structure. You can watch how price reacts at these levels (bounce or breakout + retest), and also track trend direction — for example, when lows are gradually rising or falling.
Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.06.26 09:25 
 

Hi, work fine. Thanks

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:40 
 

works for me

donpakundo19
94
donpakundo19 2025.03.29 07:33 
 

very helpful

Vovs
19
Vovs 2025.01.01 03:59 
 

Привет! Отличный индикатор, всё настраивается, как мне надо. Доволен, рекомендую. Спасибо разработчикам!

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2024.12.03 07:12 
 

Very usefull tool. Many Thanks

Ra17
14
Ra17 2024.09.30 09:23 
 

Прекрасный инструмент, Большое спасибо!!!

khaled2259
16
khaled2259 2024.08.29 10:41 
 

NICE WORK, THANKS FOR THE AUTHOR

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.23 04:57 
 

a very good tool

anticancer
84
anticancer 2024.06.16 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:40 
 

cool

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2024.03.07 04:56 
 

Good indicator..Thanks for sharing

Felix Bitum
1881
Felix Bitum 2024.02.02 17:21 
 

Wow! Good Job. I like this indicator.

slimshadyt Ok
348
slimshadyt Ok 2023.06.13 06:11 
 

Good effort thanks

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.05.30 09:51 
 

Very good indicator, thank you. I use it to confirm my signal strategy.

Chello Trader
245
Chello Trader 2023.05.03 14:51 
 

HOW TO INVERT SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE COLORS ??? EXAMPLE: RED RESISTANCE, GREEN SUPPORT . THIS INDICATOR IS WONDERFUL. I USE IT WITH SMC AND MY SUCCESS RATE IS HIGH. BUT I WOULD LIKE TO CHANGE THE COLORS OF THE SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LINES.WHEN I TRY TO CHANGE THE COLORS OF THE SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LINES, THE OPERATION AREA DOES NOT CHANGE THE COLORS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2023.05.03 15:07
There is no such possibility yet. I will make it next update
watt nid
178
watt nid 2023.04.30 15:54 
 

Thanks, it is good indicator

12
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