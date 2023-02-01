Full Fractals MT5

Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise



The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart: dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter.

As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually.

Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded.

The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation.

Used in live trading to identify market structure.





After replacing the standard Fractals indicator with Full Fractals, the chart is cleared of unnecessary points: only the levels where price truly reacts remain, and the market structure becomes clearly visible.

You control how many candles are required to confirm a peak on the left and right, defining which movements are considered significant for your instrument and timeframe.





What Changes in Chart Analysis



When increasing the parameters (for example, from 2×2 to 5×5), the indicator filters out weak movements and leaves only significant swing points:

the number of fractals decreases significantly

minor peaks during small pullbacks disappear

only levels where price actually reversed or paused remain

Instead of a series of random points, you see a few key reference levels for analysis.

There is no fixed rule — you define how “strong” a peak must be.





Indicator Settings



The indicator has simple settings that allow you to adapt it to any instrument and timeframe:

Candles on the left — number of bars to the left of the peak (the higher the value, the stronger the filtering)

— number of bars to the left of the peak (the higher the value, the stronger the filtering) Candles on the right — number of bars to the right used to confirm the fractal

— number of bars to the right used to confirm the fractal Support and resistance levels — displays support and resistance levels based on fractals

— displays support and resistance levels based on fractals Continuation of lines (bars) — how many bars to extend the levels to the right

It is recommended to start with 5×5 settings — this helps remove market noise and reveal key levels.





Key Point



Full Fractals answers only one question — where the key levels and swing points are from which price reacts.

Entries, exits, and trade scenarios are built based on these levels.

Example With the standard Fractals indicator, the chart looks like a collection of random points without clear reference levels.

With a 5×5 setting, only key levels remain — where price actually reacted. These are the levels that actually matter in trading.

If You Want to Go Deeper:



>> Version Full Fractals MT4





Practical Recommendation



Install Full Fractals open any trending section of the chart compare it with the standard Fractals indicator see which levels price truly respects — the difference becomes obvious immediately





! Important !

Full Fractals does not provide entry signals.

It only shows market structure. If you need not only to see levels but also to get a complete trading framework (entry, stop, and target),

consider using the Owl Smart Levels system — it is built on the logic of Full Fractals and turns it into a complete trading system with ready-to-use trade scenarios. This is the next step after understanding market structure.





Summary



Full Fractals removes noise and leaves only meaningful market levels.

This is a core tool for understanding structure and building trading logic.

The indicator is free — install it and compare it with standard fractals on the same chart section. The difference becomes obvious immediately.